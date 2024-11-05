The Football Brawl of Super Frog and Raider Red

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TCU vs Texas Tech 2024

Man, was this game a stomach-turner for TCU students!

Texas Christian University plaid Texas Tech University at the TCU Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Oct 26 at 2:30 p.m. This game was four hours of an emotional rollercoaster.

TCU started out strong as Savion Williams scored a touchdown in the first 4 minutes and 12 seconds of the first quarter — you can see Texas Tech’s defense rushing after him, but his only response was to shake his finger “no” as he crossed into the end zone for the first touch down of the game. TCU student chanted RIFF RAM as they celebrate being in the lead in the first few minutes of the game.

However, Texas Tech followed this up with a field goal with 1 minute and 45 seconds remaining in the first quarter by Gino Garcia. However, this did not phase TCU as Savion Williams scored his second touchdown of the game with 1 minute and 31 seconds left of the first quarter after following through from a 75-yard pass from Josh Hoover. This ended the first quarter with TCU heading the game 14 to 3.

Big 12 Studios/Youtube

In the second quarter, TCU did not step foot in the end zone as Texas Tech scored a touchdown in the first minute and 51 seconds of the quarter and another with 10 minutes and 44 seconds remaining. Both touchdowns in this quarter were from a four-yard run, first by Reese Burkhardt and then by Tahj Brooks.

The first touchdown of the quarter was debated amongst the refs about whether Burkardt’s foot landed in the end zone when he scored or if he just barely overstepped it. However, it was concluded pretty quickly that his foot did land in the end zone, resulting in Texas Tech’s first touch down of the game. This ended the first half with Texas Tech up with 17 points and TCU with 14.

Big 12 Studios/Youtube

The third quarter still did not start off right for TCU as the student section minimized to half the mass it started with. Texas Tech scored another touchdown in the first 2 minutes and 39 seconds of the third quarter by Cody Eakin after a 13-yard pass from Will Hammond.

Texas Tech then scored again. However, TCU got their moment in the end zone yet again after Jeremy Payne scored a touchdown with 3 minutes and 7 seconds remaining after a 1-yard run. Controversy arose when TCU set off their celebratory fireworks for what was believed to be a touchdown but was ruled to not be.

Although, seconds later, TCU had another reason to set off their fireworks as the ball was crossed into the end zone and considered a touch down again. This ended the third quarter with Texas Tech still up at 31 points and TCU at 21 points.

Big 12 Studios/Youtube

As Texas Tech fans started to chant for their team and boo for TCU, the future only held the fate of both teams…

TCU students started to worry as they did not have the upper hand lead since the third quarter, but those hopes came back in the final quarter of the game. Texas Tech’s Gino Garcia scored another field goal in the first 3 minutes and 47 seconds. However, TCU came back with flames after the infamous Hypno Toad was displayed for all to see on the screen.

TCU’s DJ Rogers scored a touchdown r after an 8-yard pass from Josh Hoover. As TCU is inching back up in the score, they score another touchdown; Eric McAlister scored a touchdown with 5 minutes and 10 seconds left of the game after a whopping 84-yard pass from Josh Hoover, tying for the twelfth largest pass ever! This last touchdown put TCU in the lead by one point. Both TCU fans and Texas Tech fans sat on the edge of their seats for the remaining 5 minutes of the game as both teams took advantage of all of their timeouts. In the end, TCU won the game, leading 35 to 34!

Big 12 Studios/Youtube

After a heart-racing game, TCU is now standing at fifth in the Big 12 Conference, right above Texas Tech. Up next is the rivalry game again, Baylor, who stands at tenth in the Big 12 Conference. The season is coming to a wrap. Will TCU make it to the Big 12 Conference game again this year?