How I’ve Perfected the ‘To-Do List’

Like many college students at the end of the year, I am incredibly overwhelmed. Between finals, extracurricular activities, and spending time with friends, the list of tasks to accomplish seems endless. When I am bombarded with a seemingly impossible amount, I have always relied on an effective to-do list to organize my commitments. While to-do lists are always helpful, they have been especially useful in this season of the year.

As a seasoned to-do list maker myself, I have compiled a list of tips to make a top-tier one yourself.

1.Compilation

The first step in making a to-do list is compiling every task one needs to accomplish. For me, the most important part of compilation is to have access to this list at all times. While many prefer to write down their tasks in a physical notebook or calendar, I keep my running to-do list in a notes app on my phone. In doing so, I am able to access the same notes on my laptop and iPad that are on my phone. Whether I am in class, eating a meal with friends, or going on a run, my to-do list follows me — ensuring I don’t forget to add a task that spontaneously pops up in mind. A digital to-do list has allowed me to formulate an all-encompassing “master copy” for when I sit down to organize all of my responsibilities.

2. Deadlines

After building a comprehensive list, the next step is to build a timeline for the tasks. To the side of each task, I write down the date that each task needs to be completed by. This is one of the first steps that allows me to organize an endless list into one that seems attainable. If it’s a task that I need to complete every day, I write an “E” next to it and separate it from the rest of the assignments that have a specific deadline. If a task is urgent and needs to be completed immediately or within the day, I typically bold it to ensure I do not forget.

3.Grouping

This is where list making becomes more personalized. In addition to organizing a list by due dates, I arrange tasks based on type. Examples include “emails I have to send,” “household chores” and “RA duties.” I typically have a category for each class I take in a semester as well to keep class assignments separated and organized. When done efficiently, I am able to get a big picture of all of the items I have yet to check off. That way, I can fit tasks into my schedule, I can get it done. If I have an hour back in my room, I can check off a few tasks from the “household chores” category. Likewise, if I have a small break in between classes, I can use that time to send and respond to a few emails.

4.Split large tasks into smaller tasks

“Complete final research paper for English class.”

If I found this on my to-do list, I would never get to the paper. A task as big and daunting as finishing an entire research paper is both unrealistic and nonspecific. In a situation like this, I start by listing the big task at hand with its due date right next to it. Immediately after, I break the larger task into smaller more actionable items. By creating my own deadlines for the smaller tasks, I ensure that I don’t procrastinate and that I make progress on the larger task. An example could look like this:

Submit final research paper – 5/5

Finalize topic and email for approval from professor – 4/15

Begin research and formulate a thesis – 4/17

Find sources and important quotes – 4/22

Complete paper outline – 4/25

Finish first draft – 4/28

Visit professor in office hours to receive feedback – 4/29

Revise draft and finish final draft – 5/3

Read over final draft and submit paper – 5/5

5.Prioritization

Nothing is worse than having a plethora of tasks without a clear starting point. This is where prioritization comes in handy! Upon initial glance, it may seem that every task is important, however prioritizing the tasks based on criteria that are important to an individual person can help the organize a list. Personally, I look at deadlines, importance of the task, and the time it will take me to finish the task. If a task is due the next day, it will be more important than one due the next week. However, if I have two tasks that are due next week, I look at the duration it will take me to complete both tasks and begin with the one that requires more time.

*Tip from a Procrastinator* It can be intimidating to start on a big project and not know where to begin. To break the ice, I often pick one small item off of my to-do list to build some momentum and motivation to become productivity.

While a to-do list can help organize one’s responsibilities, it does not mean that everything will go to plan accordingly. Give yourself some grace, flexibility, and forgiveness during this time of the year when stress levels run high. You got this!