La Galerie Dior is located in Paris next door to Dior’s flagship store. The museum gives a glimpse into the brand’s rich history and fashion impact.

Opening in 2022, the Dior Museum allows visitors to explore the brand’s story while moving through the rooms where the brand got its start at 30 Avenue Montaigne. The museum begins by detailing the story of Christian Dior’s rise in fashion, starting with him opening his first store in 1946.

The museum showcases major pieces, including the original Bar Jacket from the Spring/Summer collection in 1947 that has become a staple in fashion history, along with samples from the different creative directors over the fashion house’s history.

From Yves Saint Laurent, Mark Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri, the museum provides a look at the evolution of Dior through its creative designers. Rooms filled with ready-wear transition into rooms containing some of Dior’s most well-known haute couture. Stepping into the museum is truly stepping into fashion history.

One room showcases red carpet Dior looks from throughout the years, including the piece Galliano designed for Princess Diana’s appearance at the 1996 Met Gala.

Each room in the museum is a unique look at a different facet of Dior, and no space is wasted. One hallway is lined with magazines that feature models, actresses, and cultural icons clad in Dior. The theme of balancing the evolution of fashion while staying true to Dior’s signature feminine silhouette can be seen in magazines that range from the 50s.

The staircase might be the most impressive part of the museum. Normally, a staircase would not require mention, but Dior makes the exit just as glorious as the fashion you just walked through. In a gradient waterfall of color, Dior showcases miniatures of purses, dresses, shoes, perfumes, and hats in every shade imaginable.

Seeing the evolution and expansion of such an iconic brand that has made such an impact on fashion was an incredible experience. If you ever happen to be in Paris, I highly suggest going. You can get tickets ahead of time at the museum’s website, or you can try the stand-by line. My mom and I only waited for about ten minutes in the stand-by line, but by the time we left the museum, the stand-by line had grown substantially. Before going to the museum, I had an idea of the history of Dior and knew some of its more iconic looks, but the museum provided an extremely in-depth look at Dior’s history and reshaped how I saw the brand.