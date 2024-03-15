The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always maintained that life is better when you have great music to look forward to. Music can be so many things: entertaining, comforting, thought-provoking, horizon-broadening. 2024 has been one of those amazing years when some of my very favorite artists have announced new albums to come this spring, and I’m here today to put some of these albums on your radar. From the queens of pop like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift to a handful of fledgling third studio albums, there is much to look forward to.

March 8: Ariana Grande’s Eternal sunshine

Ariana Grande is dropping her first studio since 2020 on March 8 this spring. By the time this article is posted, this album will be out, but as for now, I couldn’t be more intrigued to see what Ariana will bring to the table with her first-ever “concept album.” Singles, teasers, and videos so far seem to confirm that the album will heavily reference the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. According to Time Magazine, Ariana shared that the album touches on themes of “loss, grief, love, and heartbreak.” After seeing some controversy about Ariana in the media lately, I’ll be interested to see how her music is received by fans and the general public alike.

March 15: Kacey Musgraves’s Deeper Well

Kacey Musgraves will release a self-reflective album titled Deeper Well on March 15. According to Consequence, her third album is said to be sonically similar to her magical 2018 debut, Golden Hour, to many fans’ delight. Her teasers begin with an audio clip of the line “My Saturn has returned,” which is from the title track of her album. This song references the cosmological cycle of Saturn, which happens about once every 30 years. Consequently, the album seems to focus on Musgraves’s questions about herself and her place in the world. I can’t wait to hear how Musgraves tackles these queries and see how the new project measures up to her previous work.

March 22: Adrianne Lenker’s Bright Future

If you’re on the same side of TikTok as me, you may have heard a few tunes from indie folk band Big Thief. Characterized by sleepy, droning acoustics and absolutely gut-wrenching lyricism, they are one of a kind; their very own Adrianne Lenker is releasing a new solo album March 22. According to 4AD, the singles so far see Lenker “at her most familiar and warm,” and I’m hoping for a sequel to one of my favorite comfort albums, songs (Lenker’s last release).

March 26: Beyoncé’s ACT II

Beyoncé announcing a new album during the Super Bowl this year was not on my 2024 bingo card, but I am absolutely hyped for it. I’m absolutely ecstatic to hear the rest of the country-influenced album after hearing “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” It drops on March 26, and I am fully confident that the queen will deliver, as she always does. Some are speculating that this is the second part of a trilogy from Beyoncé, as she often referred to her 2022 project Renaissance as “Act I,” according to Elle. We Texas girlies have won, and I can’t wait for more Beyoncé classics. How country will she go? Only time will tell.

April 5: Lizzy Mcalpine’s Older

Lizzy McAlpine’s third studio album comes out on April 5. Lizzy has been one of my favorite artists since I discovered her approximately two days before the release of her sophomore album, five seconds flat, in 2022. I was absolutely blown away by the incredible production, melodies, and lyrics in the gorgeous and theatrical album. Her debut, “Give Me A Minute,” also has some incredible gems. Philly Voice reveals that the title track, “Older,” explores “the difficult transition into adulthood,” and Lizzy states that she “did not compromise” in the making of this album. I eat up anything McAlpine makes, and I have no doubt that this album will be no exception.

April 5: Conan Gray’s Found Heaven

I’m not sure if this is a hot take, but I am absolutely obsessed with Conan Gray’s new 80s-inspired sound for his upcoming album, Found Heaven. We’re not used to hearing this kind of sound from him, but it’s so dramatic, energetic, and fun, and if that’s not Conan, I don’t know what is. I love that he’s exploring a new sound for this next project. According to the New York Post, the singles he’s dropped so far have been an absolute dream of driving drumbeats and 80’s synth paired with the longing lyrics we know and love. I just got tickets to see him live in October, and I know the energy is about to be insane when we hear these tracks onstage; I can’t wait to hear what else is in store for this album.

April 12: Maggie Roger’s Don’t forget me

Maggie Rogers has somewhat recently acquired a special place in my heart, mostly for her uncanny ability to put every thought I’ve ever had into words. Her new album and its title track explore “simple pleasures and eternal life through memories,” according to The Rolling Stone. Rogers’s stunning writing and production will undoubtedly shine in her third studio album, and I cannot wait to see what’s to come. Rogers never fails to fully immerse me in the experience of listening to her music, and I look forward to diving into this new project.

April 12: Girl in Red’s I’m Doing it again baby!

Okay, I’m unreasonably excited for Girl in Red’s new project. Her sophomore album follows her debut, which proved that “she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike,” according to New Music Express. The two singles she’s released feature crazy, catchy riffs, wacky yet satisfying production moments, and the vulnerability that is Girl in Red’s specialty. Also — graphic design major moment — I’m completely obsessed with the album’s art. I’m excited to see where Girl in Red takes this new album and whether she’s moving away from her signature sad-girl-longing vibes toward a fun, funky new sound.

April 19: Taylor Swift’s The Tortured POETS’ Department

The scream I released when Taylor Swift pulled a bait-and-switch at the Grammys this year and announced her new studio album was likely heard by my entire apartment building. While Swift has yet to release any snippets of music from this album, as a 10+ year-long Swiftie, you know I have my theories. Personally, based on the era’s vibes so far, I think that Swift will move in a more mature and sensual direction and perhaps retreat to the immaculate poetry and storytelling of the Folklore/Evermore era. Will this actually happen? It’s probably more likely Swift will stick with her comfortable niche of synth-pop where she’s lived for Midnights and 1989 TV, but a girl can dream!

May 31: Maya Hawke’s Chaos Angel

There’s nothing quite as soothing as the dulcet tones of Maya Hawke’s lovely, slightly raspy voice. And while Joe Keery is getting his music moment on TikTok currently, I think Maya deserves a shoutout, too (#scoopstroop unite!). Pitchfork reports that Hawke’s third studio album comes out this spring, and I am extremely excited for more dreamy vibes from her. Her airy vocals cascade through her low-key production with casually poetic lyrics. Another comfort album in the works? I’m optimistic.