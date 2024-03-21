The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

I love music. I have always used it as a form of expression, because sometimes I find it difficult to talk about my emotions. It’s a huge deal in my family too. When I was a kid, my sister and I would dance with our grandparents to Frankie Valli in their kitchen every time we went over. At every birthday party, there were at least 30 minutes dedicated to some kind of dance party, adults and children. So many of my memories involve music in some way!

Now that I’m older, I love sharing music with people. Honestly, I think it should be considered a love language. I have made so many unexpected connections with people just because we like the same artists or the same song. Music has the ability to bring so many people from different backgrounds together, and I love that! It has the power to evoke so many emotions within an individual, whether it be overwhelming joy or sadness.

I love to let myself “feel” with music. I allow myself to get every emotion out through music, positive and negative. It’s my form of wallowing — playing Frank Ocean on repeat is my form of wallowing, more specifically. I tend to make playlists that align with my mood and just let the emotions show. Right now, though, I’m usually listening to super upbeat, “summery” music. It has the power to make or break my mood. So, listening to music that makes me smile is my top priority.

My music taste has evolved greatly over the years. I’ve gone through many, many phases, but right now, I am infatuated with R&B, Hip-Hop, and Rap. My favorite artists (as of right now) are Jhené Aiko, Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator, and Isaiah Rashad. I do enjoy an occasional “Lover” by Taylor Swift, though. Definitely my guilty pleasure.

With that being said,

Here are Top 5 Songs of the Month:

1. “While We’re Young” by Jhené Aiko

This song. Where do I even start? I cannot even describe how obsessed I am with it. The instruments and the vocals blend perfectly together. The beginning had me immediately hooked. Playing this song on a sunny day with my windows down is the perfect combination. This song genuinely makes me want to run away with a lover that I do not even have (unfortunately). Jhené Aiko is so incredibly talented and she needs more appreciation!

“Cause it’s been another perfect day with ya / Wanna lay with ya / Spend the night with ya” “While We’re Young” by Jhené Aiko

2. “ALL MINE” by Brent Faiyaz

I’ve been a Brent Faiyaz listener for a long time now, and this song in particular holds a lot of memories for me. I definitely smile every time I hear it. The lyrics are impeccable. I saw Brent in concert back in August and even though he only performed for an hour whilst being an hour late, I was blown away at how amazing he sounded live. His newest album, Larger than Life, has also been in my mix.

“Baby, let’s keep it real / We both still young, so what’s the rush? / The night is young and we not drunk enough” “ALL MINE” by Brent Faiyaz

3. “How Many Drinks? (feat Kendrick Lamar)” by Miguel

If you guys don’t know this song, I highly recommend you give it a listen. Miguel is so talented and I think he is severely underrated. Kendrick Lamar’s feature is just the cherry on top! This song is super smooth and captivating. Miguel’s voice is very soulful, in my opinion, and the way he delivers the lyrics is top-tier.

“Back of my mind I’m hopin’ you say two or three / You look, we came to party / But I don’t wanna waste my time” “How Many Drinks? (feat. Kendrick Lamar)” by Miguel, Kendrick Lamar

4. “Without You (Blxst Interlude)” by Larry June, Cardo, Blxst

Larry June is newer to my playlist, but I do enjoy the beat of this song. It’s definitely a different vibe, but I think it really works. I really appreciate the combination of Cardo and Blxst as well. I learned the lyrics fairly quickly because I listen to it at least once a day. Larry brings such a different vibe to Hip-Hop/Rap that I’ve grown to appreciate.

“I’ve been around / Still ain’t the one like the one that I found / You got me stuck / Liftin’ you up while you holdin’ me down” “Without You (Blxst Interlude)” by Larry June, Cardo, Blxst

5. “Come Back to Earth” by Mac Miller

I’m fairly new to Mac Miller, even though I have heard a few of his songs in the past. But, I’m super into his music right now, and this song always makes me smile. If I ever need music to calm me down, I’ll definitely reach for this. The lyrics are so relatable and hopeful, and I love that! If you take a couple of minutes to listen, I can guarantee you will appreciate the message that is being sent.

“Don’t you know that sunshine don’t feel right / When you inside all day?” “Come Back to Earth” by Mac Miller

My Final Thoughts

Music holds different weight with everyone. I know some people that rarely listen to music, but personally, I listen to it 24/7. I play music when I’m getting ready, doing homework, walking to class, basically any and everything. I also love to take new suggestions for music because I think it’s a fun way to connect with people. As the month of March comes to a close, these five songs have resonated with me and are associated with many good memories that I will hold close to my heart.

Check out my playlists here!