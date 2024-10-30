Movies to Add to Your Last Minute Spooktober Watchlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girl! Sit down, relax, and finish your Spooktober watchlist with these classic Halloween favorites!

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been so caught up in homework that you’re not even halfway through your Spooktober watchlist yet! I get it — homework and studying take up a lot of precious time. Before you know it, Halloween is over and done with and you’re starting that Christmas watchlist already. Take a load off! You deserve it! I put together a list of Halloween favorites that you probably don’t already have on your own list.

So, cozy up, bake those Halloween cookies, and enjoy the movies!

Frankenweenie

This movie is literally so cute! Sad, but cute. It is directed by the one and only Tim Burton and includes some of his most-used actresses, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, in the cast! This movie is about a boy, Victor Frankenstein, who is a major science nerd and outsider. His one true friend is his dog, Sparky, who he would do absolutely anything for. (Literally me with my dogs!) When tragedy strikes, it is up to heartbroken Victor to bring his one and only friend back to life. Although he gets his best friend back, his experiment causes monstrous consequences. I definitely recommend this movie to any dog lover! It will break your heart, but I promise it’s so good!

The Adventures of ichabod & mr. toad

It actually blows my mind when people say they have never seen this movie because what?? It is a Halloween classic in my household! My dad and I have to watch it every October. This is also a Disney classic! It is obviously about the story of Sleepy Hollow, but it has catchy songs and funny little moments. This fun adaptation follows Ichabod Crane as a superstitious schoolmaster. He falls for the beautiful Katrina Van Tassle and ends up in a feud with Brom Bones (another man falling for Katrina). It isn’t until the party that Ichabod hears the story of the Headless Horseman. The ending leaves you wondering what really happened to Ichabod Crane. I recommend this movie to anybody looking for a fun little Halloween movie to add to their Spooktober watchlist!

Silver Bullet

Silver Bullet is such a great movie, and I feel like it’s so underrated! I know it’s old, but trust me here. This is a movie adaptation of a Stephen King book, so you know it’s a good one! I personally have not read the book yet, so I cannot say if the book is better or not, but the movie is so good. This story follows young Marty, who is in a wheelchair, and he comes face to face with a werewolf. Marty goes on a mission to track down this werewolf, only the secret he uncovers leaves him shocked. If werewolves are your thing, this movie is a great pick. It will keep you on the edge of your seat while trying to uncover the mystery behind the werewolf’s identity.

Scooby-Doo on zombie island

If you don’t have a Scooby-Doo movie on your Spooktober watchlist, this is the one to add!! This is definitely on my “Top 5 Scooby-Doo Movies” list. (Yes, I have that list…) This one is not like the others. In this movie, the Scooby gang reunites to visit Moonscar Island, an island with a super dark secret. Little do they know, they’re walking into an island full of real zombies! You heard that right, there are real monsters in this movie besides the normal villain in a mask. That is what makes this movie so different and good! Even if you’ve seen it before, you have to add it to the Spooktober watchlist!

Christine

This movie is one of my favorite Stephen King movies! This adaptation is so good! This story follows highschooler Arnie Cunningham, a not-so-popular nerd, and his 1958 Plymouth Fury, Christine. Arnie ends up having an unhealthy obsession with Christine to the point where his friend, Dennis Guilder, starts to worry about him. After Arnie’s bully, Buddy Repperton, absolutely destroys Christine, the car rebuilds itself and goes on a killing spree. It is up to Arnie to make the decision to destroy or keep the possessed car. Whether you’re a car person or not, this movie will have you locked in.

I hope that you find these movies as fun and entertaining as I do! These are definitely Halloween classics for me, and hopefully new Halloween classics for you, as well! Now get off your laptop, phone, tablet, or whatever, and get to finishing that Spooktober watchlist! Have a safe and happy Halloween! :)