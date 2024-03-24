Meet The Women Running For TCU Student Government

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s election season at TCU! As a student body, we’ll be voting for our new representatives to bring about change on campus for the next year. It’s important for us to pay close attention to these campaigns to understand the goals of our representatives and if their aspirations align with our own!

In this spirit, Her Campus at TCU is here to provide you with an unbiased breakdown of the several female candidates competing for positions in our student government. We believe in amplifying the voices of women on campus, and these future leaders are no exception. While this feature is not our endorsement, we encourage you to take a deep dive into their platforms and consider voting for the women who you feel best represent you and what you’d like to see at TCU.

Katie Hoang – President

Katie is a sophomore and all about amplifying women’s voices on campus, especially in spaces where women are not usually represented. One of her platform points is cultivating community and connection, so it’s her priority to represent a diverse array of students and student organizations.

Her platform includes:

Keeping students first by expanding parking options, implementing mobile student IDs, providing tuition transparency, and expanding TCU PD services off campus.

by expanding parking options, implementing mobile student IDs, providing tuition transparency, and expanding TCU PD services off campus. Cultivating community and connection by bringing back the spring concerts, providing late-night food trucks, compiling student input on the 24/7 convenience store, and creating a meal swipe donation initiative.

by bringing back the spring concerts, providing late-night food trucks, compiling student input on the 24/7 convenience store, and creating a meal swipe donation initiative. Creating a timeless TCU by planting a community garden, advocating for healthier dining options, adding more water bottle fill stations in the dorms, and improving TCU recycling options.

Katie provided Her Campus with this quote:

“Every student should leave TCU with the community and experience they deserve. I believe by becoming involved and invested in other students and student organizations, students can become an instrumental part of the incredible community that TCU prides itself on. As student body president, it’s my mission to make sure students receive the support they need to excel, represent all voices, and add value to the TCU experience.”

Learn more about Katie and her experience on her website (www.katiefortcu.com) or visit her Instagram (@katiefortcu).

Vivian Blakeley – President

Viv Blakeley is a junior double majoring in Political Science and Philosophy. She has been involved in SGA since her freshmen year and has also worked for the Fort Worth Mayor and City Council office. She prides herself on being “deeply involved in Fort Worth culture.”

Her campaign focuses on three main components: being a listener, innovator, and go-getter. She plans to…

Hold weekly office hours and monthly campus round tables

and monthly campus round tables Build strong relationships with TCU organizations and faculty

with TCU organizations and faculty Create new and inclusive traditions like alumni mentorship programs, TCU Coachella, and a Campus-wide Cultural Exchange

Viv provided Her Campus with this quote:

“With three years of SGA experience and my invaluable experience working for the city of Fort Worth, I am prepared to take on the role of Student Body President. I want to be someone who listens to and understands our community and can actually make changes. As Student Body President, I will ensure that your voices are heard and your ideas become a reality.”

You can learn more about Viv on Instagram @tcuvoteviv.

Charity Ketu – Vice President

Charity Ketu is hoping to implement a three-part platform titled “ACT” which stands for Advocacy, Community, and Transparency. She wants to inspire change and use a consistent influx of student voices to do so. Here are some of the details of Charity’s platform:

ADVOCACY

Rec center: Create inclusive workout spaces by repurposing existing areas.

Provide on-campus food options for students during breaks.

Collaborate with Admin to streamline credit transfer for both national and international students.

COMMUNITY

Enhancement of communal spaces where students can gather, study, or relax.

Regularly host community-building events, and partnering with orgs to promote cultural awareness events.

Creating opportunities to bond over unifying themes such as sustainability, sports, books, food, etc.

TRANSPARENCY

Help answer: “What does SGA do?” Bridge the gap between SGA and students, explaining SGA’s functions and responsibilities.

Help answer: “Where does my tuition go?” Organize educational campaigns about the additional resources available to us as students.

Set up regular communication channels for student feedback collection.

Charity provided Her Campus with this quote:

“I firmly adhere to the principle that ‘nothing great can be accomplished alone.’ Therefore, my aspiration for my role is to persist in collaborating closely with fellow Student Body Officers, faculty, and administrators. Together, we will advocate for the various initiatives on our platforms, while continuing to pay close attention to student’s needs and perpetuate the enriching ‘purple Disney land’ experience.”

For more information, check her out on Instagram @Ketu4vp. The link in her bio includes various resources and information about the campaign, as well as a link to submit any ideas / changes you would like to see!

Julia Laswell – Treasurer

Julia believes in investing in excellence, and she understands that TCU is a major investment. Some of her previous experience includes serving her second consecutive year on the SGA Finance Board, holding a Neeley seat in the House of Representatives, serving as a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Executive Board, and working as both a Frog Camp Facilitator and Admissions Intern. Here are some key components of Julia’s platform:

Increase transparency about the SGA Fee

about the SGA Fee Continue to support student orgs

Open the treasurer position to student input, allowing our voices to drive continuous change.

Julia provided Her Campus with this quote:

“As a long-time member of the SGA financial process, I have the experience to know what works and the passion to invoke necessary change so every student feels supported — financially and otherwise. Invest in Excellence this election season.”

You can read more about Julia on her social platforms @julialaswell.

Alex holder – Treasurer

Alex is a sophomore from Little Rock, Arkansas committed to financial transparency and having your best interest at heart. In the past, she served as VP of Finance for her sorority and learned long-term financial planning skills from her non-profit organization. She also has four semesters of SGA under her belt.

Here are some key components of her platform:

Holding Office Hours for organizations to be heard and to get financial planning help!

for organizations to be heard and to get financial planning help! Posting the names of finance board members for transparency

for transparency Making a rubric for funding , so clubs know how they can adjust to get funding!

, so clubs know how they can adjust to get funding! Running an organized, efficient office

Alex provided Her Campus with this quote:

“My platform shows proven, impactful leadership, giving me real training and skills for Treasurer. I am experienced and passionate about continuing to serve the TCU Community. I love becoming fast friends with people and listening to not just their concerns, but their stories! Real connections result in real change.

I have impactful, proven leadership; I understand the position, the issues, and I won’t stop until our TCU clubs are funded!”

You can learn more about Alex on her socials @_alexandraholder_.