This summer one show seemed to dominate social media, Love Island.

I first saw the show on my TikTok and was immediately pulled in by the drama and unique setup. If you do not know what Love Island is, it’s a reality TV show where people are isolated at a villa in Fiji to meet other single people and find love.

The interesting thing about Love Island is that the episodes come out a day after they are filmed. So, for 32 days, we see what is happening in the villa almost in real time. This season saw the highest ratings and viewership the show had ever had. Here is what I learned from watching Love Island USA season six.

1. Female friendships are so important.

This season, while there were dramatic romances, what stood out to me more was the incredible bonds formed between the women, especially three contestants (or islanders as the show calls them). Leah, Serena, and Jan were part of the original islanders at the start of the season and (spoiler alert) all made it to the final.

In the villa, they came up with a nickname for their group: PPG or Power Puff Gang. Each time one of them was going through something they were all there for each other. When they all found out they made it to the finale they ran and hugged each other before hugging their partners. Through bad (Casa if you know you know) and good they stuck by each other’s side. The loyalty between all the women showed just how important it is to have people by your side who support and understand you.

2. Never settle for less than you deserve.

Serena especially embodied this idea as she chose to stick to her values and take things slow with Kordell. Just because the islanders were on a show where the winners had to be in a couple that did not mean some that they chose to settle. Serena and Kordell’s relationship throughout the show was incredible to watch. They were a steady couple from the start taking things slower than the other islanders.

When the boys left to go to another island (Casa) to test their relationships things got rocky. Kordell brought Daia (a girl from Casa) back to the villa betraying Serena. Serena, during Casa, talked to the new guys that were brought in but made it very clear she was committed to Kordell. Kordell quickly got with Daia saying he was still thinking of Serena but his actions said otherwise. Serena was understandably upset with Kordell and it took time for them to repair their broken relationship. After talking things out Serena and Kordell got back together and were stronger than ever. Spoiler alert: they ended up being the winning couple that season and are still together now after leaving the villa.

3. Be vulnerable.

Going on TV to find love is bold and leaves you very vulnerable. After all, the islanders do not have their phones, so they do not know what the world is seeing or how they are being perceived by the world. When islanders leave the villa they are thrown into a world so different from when they left. They are public figures now, especially this year with such high viewing numbers. For some, that means good things like the PPG’s fan base has supported their new careers as influencers since leaving the villa. For others that means a lot of online hate, such as Andrea who left the island after the islanders voted her off.

By going on the show you are risking your reputation and your potential future career. Some, like PPG, were vulnerable and found love on the island. Others who were vulnerable did not find love, and instead found online backlash for their actions in the villa. Vulnerability is a risk that could lead to happiness or failure but you do not find either if you do not put yourself out there.

In Conclusion

Love Island at the end of the day is a reality show that is shaped by drama and editing. This means you should take much of what happens with a grain of salt as there is no way for viewers to ever see all the unedited footage. Just because it is a reality show does not mean there are not things you can learn from it. Female friendships, being true to who you are, and having the courage to be vulnerable to find love are all great things.