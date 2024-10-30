The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2000s were filled with iconic girl groups, such as Spice Girls, Fifth Harmony, and Little Mix. As iconic as their legacies are now, nothing lasts forever. K-pop (Korean Pop) has now taken over the world, and girl groups are back and better than ever. The record-label created girl group, KATSEYE, is a trailblazer in this resurgence.

Instead of awkward unsynchronized dancing followed by noticeable lip-syncing, K-pop companies developed a method to create the perfect girl group. With synchronized choreographies, intense vocal training, and angel looks, Korean girl groups have upped the standard. This training method was exclusive to the Korean entertainment industry. That was until the record label HYBE America Inc., a subsidiary of the Korean conglomerate HYBE Inc., partnered up with Geffen Records to create a global girl group. After almost two years of auditions, training, and a survival show, with a Netflix series to document it all, KATSEYE was born.

It all started with the auditions of 120,000 people, with 20 being selected to participate in the survival-structured show, The Debut: Dream Academy.

The Debut: Dream Academy consisted of four missions that would test the contestants’ skills in five main categories: vocal, dance, star quality, visual performance, and attitude. After each mission, contestants would get eliminated based on the judges’ feedback or the ranking from audience voting, ultimately leaving 10 girls for the finale. On Nov. 17, 2023, Dream Academy ended and so did several contestants’ dreams. Only 6 out of the 20 contestants could transform their dreams into reality.

Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae are the lucky six who get to live their dreams of being a pop star with their now built-in sisters. These six live up to the name of being a global girl group as they all come from different backgrounds.

The oldest, Manon Bannerman, is 22-years-old and is a Swiss-Italian-Ghanian living in Switzerland. Sophia Laforteza, the group leader, is also 22 from Manila, Philippines. Daniela Avanzini, 20, is from Atlanta with Cuban-Venezuelan roots. Lara Rajagopalan, 18, is Indian (Tamilnadu) from New York and Los Angeles. Megan Skiendel is 18-years-old, with Chinese-Singaporean-American roots from Honolulu. Last but not least, the maknae (Korean for “youngest”), Yoonchae Jeong, 16, is from Seoul, South Korea.

Seven months after their formation, they entered the music scene with their pre-release single “Debut.” This was the perfect introduction for their strong, fearless side. While their second pre-release single, “Touch,” showcased their softer, more feminine side.

This was the perfect lead-in for their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), which was released on Aug. 16, 2024. SIS features tracks like “I’m Pretty” and “Tonight I Might” that both showcase their soft and strong side. This release has become one of my personal favorites for 2024.

P.S: If you’ve been wanting to listen to new music, THIS IS YOUR CHANCE!

A few days after the release of SIS , KATSEYE’s Netflix Docuseries, Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, was released. This series documented the emotional whirlwind that was the training before and during Dream Academy. It takes the viewers through a journey of the hard work of the 20 Dream Academy girls, the ups and downs of the process, and an ultimate behind-the-scenes on the lives of the contestants, their relationships with each other, and the 12-hour training days they had to go through. It ends with the finale of The Debut: Dream Academy and the KATSEYE members are full of joy as they embark on their new journey.

KATSEYE’s popularity has risen exponentially since its debut, as “Touch” has become a smash hit on social media. But, it is not only online where they have fame. Currently, they are still doing promotions for their EP. It began at KCON LA, a K-pop convention, followed by news outlets in New York, radio interviews. They took a small break but are continuing with promotions in South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines, to stay true to their global title.

They also recently performed in Minnesota’s Mall of America to bring back the iconic mall performances of girl groups in the 2010s. But that is not the end, at the end of 2024, they are set to perform in Dallas and Boston’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2024, among popular names like Katy Perry and Meghan Trainor.

This shows how even just a few months after their debut, KATSEYE has become a global sensation, and with their hard work and dedication, their success will only increase. In years to come, I think they will fill stadiums with thousands of EYEKONS (KATSEYE’s fandom) chanting the names of the six girls who once dreamt of becoming global superstars.