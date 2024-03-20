The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During my first ever trip to Europe that I took for spring break, I expected many things like espressos, beautiful architecture and really long plane rides, but what I did not expect to see, in little Lisbon, Portugal, was the oldest operating bookstore in the world — as in, Guinness world record certified oldest. A fact about me that most know is that I am a huge fan of reading, so I do not exaggerate when I say this was a life-changing experience for me, so now I totally have to share!

Livraria Bertrand is located in Libson, the capital city of Portugal. Today Livraria Bertrand resembles more of a Barnes & Noble with its wide variety of modern reads and stylishly dressed shoppers, but the bookstore has actually been around since 1732. I found this bookstore during a tour of Lisbon cutely placed between souvenir shops and gelato spots, so it made for the perfect nighttime adventure for me and some of my besties on the trip (and yes, we of course got gelato afterwards.)

I compare it to Barnes & Noble, but it’s truly like no bookstore I’ve been to before. The delightful book aroma hit me with an intensity I didn’t even know possible the second I walked in, and I found myself quickly immersed in a blend of books written in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and even Japanese. So, even though I have a TBR list that could maybe compete with my laundry list of assignments on my school to-do list, I knew I was going to have to buy at least one book from this shop.

However, unsurprisingly, I got two! I’ve lately been trying to get into classic literature, so I decided to pick up Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare, because I’m already familiar with a bit of his work like most, but more importantly, I’m very familiar with the smash-hit 2000s rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You which, fun fact, is actually based on the Shakespeare play!

The second book I purchased was a collection of Libson poetry that includes the English translation and original Portuguese text side by side. This is honestly the book I’m more excited about, because, after spending a few days in Lisbon, I really wanted to find something that could give me a little more insight on Portuguese culture from a literary perspective. One of my favorite things about literature classes is seeing the differences in themes collectively written about amongst authors across nations. Portugal has a very rich history with themes related to the liberating feeling of love and affection, so I very much look forward to seeing how this translates within the scope of Lisbon poetry.

Anyways, at the end of my shopping experience, I got a really cute stamp saying that my books are certified purchases of the oldest operating bookstore in the world. So, if you ever find yourself in Lisbon, Portugal, I highly recommend!