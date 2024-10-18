Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
With the spooky season here, people are starting to be spooked on what to be for halloween. There are many different approaches you can take when deciding on what you will be for Halloween, whether you celebrate on just Oct. 31, or if you want to make it a longer multi-day event. You can wear a costume individually, make it a whole group thing, coordinate with your bestie, or dress up with your significant other. Any way and with who ever, this is your time to be creative, but here is a guide on ideas to start you off!

Inspiration can come from anywhere, but a good place to start is movies, shows, and music; whether its your favorite, popularly talked about, or new. Movies and shows have characters you can take inspiration from, and music videos have some iconic outfits that you can show off as your own.

Movies

2023 and 2024 came with a lot of new amazing movies that can inspire your halloween look this year. 

Deadpool and Wolverine

  • 2024’s new Deadpool and Wolverine movie can inspire a two-person halloween costume, with one person being Ryan Reynold’s iconic and sassy Deadpool character and the other representing Hugh Jackman’s cool boy Wolverine character.
    • If you and your partner in crime (or saving) want to make it even funnier, Heinz came out with a satire billboard in NYC Times Square for their ketchup and Mustard products. 
    • If you really wanted to make it a three person group costume, you can include Dogpool. This could be perfect for the couple who has a “child” who is truly just the girlfriend’s best friend.

Beetlejuice

  • The new Beetlejuice has brought back this arguably classic halloween movie to a more modern light.
    • You can do this costume individually and dress up as any character, but I recommend to get the point across to dress as the iconic Beetlejuice. 
    • You can also make this into a couple’s costume with your significant other with one person being Beetlejuice and the other being Lydia Deetz.
    • You can also make this into a best friends group costumes including Beetlejuice, Lydia, Astrid, Delores, and Wolf Jackson.

Shows

Going with a character from your favorite TV show, old or new, is always a great approach. You can choose a couple from the show to do with your significant other, a best friend pairing to do with your friend(s), or a single character you love.

‘The Office’

  • Couple costume: Pam and Jim
    • Jim is typically in a light blue button down, grey pants, and a black tie. 
    • Pam is usually seen in a pink striped shirt, pink cardigan, black pencil skirt, and mary jane shoes.
  • Friend costume: Dwight and Jim
    • Dwight has his iconic yellow shirt, brown plaid tie, and brown pants outfit with his glasses.
  • Single costume: Michael Scott
    • Michael is in a typical black suit, white shirt, with a geometic design ties. However, you can also spice it up by including a “Worlds best boss” mug.
  • For all of the characters, including a badge lanyard with a photo of the character in it will add to the charm

‘Love Island’

  • Love Island is a dating show that has been increasingly becoming more popular. This can be an amazing costume for a couple’s costume to show off your favorite couple from the show, or you and your friends can dress as “hot new bombshells entering the villa”.
    • You can choose your favorite couple from the show or look up each couple to choose which one best fits you and your partner.
    • A hot new bombshell rocks a 3-piece bikini set and stunning heels with their hair all done up rocking in with confidence. 

Singers and Music Videos 

Music has become increasingly relevant with new artists coming to light and even older artists renewing their name.

Tate McRae 

  • As she has gone on tour more recently, and continue to, she has shown off so many amazing outfits that you can make for yourself. In addition, she has released new music videos with her songs that can inspire a sassy look of your own. 

Rhianna

  • The queen herself was also the queen of the 2023 Super Bowl half time performance. You can take this look literally and include a fake pregnancy belly just to add to the aesthetic, or you can go with your personal take of the iconic full-red outfit 

Taylor Swift 

  • She has been traveling the world to perform for her Eras tour, and whether you went to one of her concert and need an excuse to wear your outfit again, or you never got the chance to go to her concert and still want to have an opportunity to dress up as your favorite era, this is the time. 
  • You can also take inspiration from her relationship with Super Bowl winning team Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce. 

Sabrina Carpenter 

  • Her stunning and sparkly concert looks catch the eye of so many. You can take inspiration from any one of her concerts or even inspiration from her performance at the VMAs
  • You can also take inspiration from her petty, yet amazing, music video featuring Jenna Ortega.
    • You can even turn this into a costume with your best friend! 

