Gracie Abrams’ ‘The Secret of Us’ Tour: A Concert Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

This past week I got to see Gracie Abrams live at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, and it was the most memorable night!!! While I have always been a fan of hers, her last album really brought her to the forefront as one of my favorite artists. The last time I saw Gracie was when she opened for Taylor Swift at her Arlington night-three show. However, sitting so far away from the stage in a filled stadium made it hard to connect with Gracie’s performance at that moment. I knew that the next time she came to the DFW area I had to see her.

So, with bows in our hair and cocktails in our hands, my friends and I sat in the front row of the lawn area ready to enjoy some therapeutic music. ROLE MODEL was the opening set and seemed to get a good amount of the crowd off their feet. While I was only familiar with a couple of ROLE MODEL’s songs, it definitely set the mood for Gracie’s set.

In an attempt to be surprised, I avoided as many TikTok videos about the tour prior to the show and made sure to keep the setlist out of sight. To my delight, Gracie’s set was a perfect length, filling a little over an hour and a half. I listened happily to some of her old hits, including “21,” “I Miss You I’m Sorry,” and “Mess It Up.” Gracie spent the show alternating between sitting at the piano, strumming her guitar at center stage, and walking the entirety of her two-story stage, attentively engaging with fans throughout the crowd. My in-concert highlights off of the new album were definitely “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “Tough Love,” “Blowing Smoke,” and “Us/Close to You!!!” Between her well-tuned vocals, live band, and stage visuals, I was in my feels for the entirety of this concert.

Surprise Song

My highlight for the night was the surprise song section. Similarly to Taylor Swift, Gracie has adapted a mini surprise song section, playing either an unreleased or rarely performed song on acoustic guitar. That night, something special happened. A day-one fan of hers, Dylan, had made a TikTok earlier that day begging Gracie to play her unreleased song “In Between” at the show later that night. To his surprise and the rest of the crowd’s, Gracie thanked him for being a dedicated fan and sang “In Between” as a sweet treat for the entire crowd. To say I was shocked would be an understatement; I still look back on my video of this song from the concert where I hear nothing but my scratchy voice.

It is definitely interesting to see how artists are latching onto the “surprise song” concept in their tours. Most recently, Sabrina Carpenter added a bit to the show where she plays spin the bottle to cover a different song every night. I love that artists are continuously doing more to personalize the tour experience for each crowd they perform for.

Final Thoughts On Gracie Abrams

To close, I wanted to say something that I already knew but truly realized as I watched the show; Gracie is one of the humblest artists in the music industry right now. Let’s just say I’d be walking away with a huge chunk of change if I had a penny for each time she thanked her audience. Her singing a surprise song to thank a fan for his dedication is just one of many ways she shows her appreciation. From remembering fans’ names to engaging in meaningful conversations with those who listen to her music, her gratitude is a truly admirable quality. I had the best time attending Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us tour, and I hope to see her in concert again!

Side Note: Can we talk about Gracie Abrams’ abs???? Videos and photos highlighting Gracie’s abs have been floating around TikTok, and I have never been more impressed. If anyone knows her workout routine, I would love to be in on it too.