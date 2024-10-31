Girl’s Guide to the 24-25 NFL Season Part 4

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello there again!

It’s Vinisha, your resident NFL expert coming to you with our fourth edition of the “Girl’s Guide to the 24-25 NFL Season.” Today we will be covering an exciting weeks 6-8 of the NFL season along with some other special insights. Starting with the NFL lesson of the day and ending with injury talks, stick around for some great conversation today!

NFL LESSON OF THE DAY

Now, let’s get into our third NFL Lesson of the Day! Today’s topic: special teams!!

We went over offense and defense, but there’s more??? Yes, the third and last group of players is known as special teams. These players are responsible for key moments in the game including kick-off, field goals, extra points for touchdowns, and punt returns. While these players are by far given the least attention, they play a critical role in the flow of a game and the momentum that a team has. There is little room for error; mistakes made by these players can easily cost the team a win. Let’s get into the positions:

Kickers:

Kickers are probably the most notable special teams player. They are responsible for converting field goals and extra points. Kickers have to have ice in their veins and kick the ball precisely into the uprights to put points on the board. Teams rely on the kicker to convert consistently when a team struggles to get into the end zone.

Punters:

Punters are the second kicking position on special teams. However, their kicks look a little different. Their job is to punt the ball as far away from their team’s end zone as possible to give the opposing team as disadvantageous of a field position as they can.

Holder:

While kickers and punters have an important job, they can’t do their job effectively without their holder. Holders are the players responsible for kneeling down and placing the ball perfectly in position for the kicker or punter to kick.

Long Snapper:

The third piece to any successful kick or punt is the long snapper. More than the center on the offensive line who snaps the ball to the quarterback, the long snapper has to have incredible precision while snapping the ball back to the holder. Any error in snapping the ball can lead to a fumble or unsuccessful kick.

Kick return team:

This group of players is responsible for returning kickoffs and punts. The unit typically consists of one skilled returner who will catch and run with the ball to give the offense the best field position. Additionally, there are ten blockers whose job is to block the other’s teams players giving the kick returner room to maneuver the field.

Punt return team:

Similar to a kick returner, there is a punt returner on this unit of players. While this rarely happens, teams also aim to block punts. For this reason, some rushers line up closer to the punt team in an attempt to block a punt.

Other positions fall under special teams, but the positions above are the ones you will hear about most. Special teams can get rather complicated. While 53 players can technically be on an active NFL roster, only 46 can actively dress for a game meaning, some players on offense and defense contribute to special teams efforts.

To show you just how grave errors by special teams can be, let’s rewind to the playoffs of last year’s NFL season.

In the fourth-quarter divisional matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the score was 27-24. The Bills had the chance to tie the game and sent it into overtime with a field goal. Yet, Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal costing the team a chance at winning the game.

Even more devastating were the errors made by the San Francisco 49ers special teams in the Super Bowl. In a punt return gone wrong, the ball bounced off the foot of one 49ers punt return team players. This allowed the Chiefs to recover the ball and set up for a touchdown the next play. Up until this point, the Chiefs offense couldn’t get going, and this single play changed the momentum of the game.

Now that we’ve debriefed over what the girls should know about special teams let’s get into our Week 6-8 recap!

WEEK 6

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

47-9, Lions win

This week the Detroit Lions took on the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium also known as Jerry’s World (after Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones) on Jones’ birthday. To say this game couldn’t have gone worse for the Cowboys would be an understatement. Without key defensive player Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ defense had no chance at stopping the Lions and their powerhouse offense.

I knew it was bad for the Cowboys when Lions head coach Dan Campbell started drawing up touchdown plays for his offensive linemen to catch. This game left many people questioning Dallas and their lack of off-season acquisitions. As a Cowboys fan, I hope that this loss gave Jerry Jones a rude awakening to the needs of this team.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders

30-23, Ravens win

This game was a huge test for Commander rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Despite a loss to the Ravens, Daniels had a good game. Throwing for two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels continued to show his immaculate connection with WR Terry McLaurin. While the Commander’s pass game was strong, the Ravens’ well-rounded run and pass game ultimately brought them the victory. RB Derrick Henry has continued to dominate the run game scoring two touchdowns. WR Zay Flowers had a standout first-half performance catching for 132 yards as well. The Ravens continue their bid to be a strong Super Bowl contender.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

23-20, Buffalo win

Coming into this game, the New York Jets organization had a rough week. After firing their head coach Robert Saleh and demoting their offensive coordinator from calling plays, the team was left in confusion and disarray.

Despite management struggles, the team kept it close against the Bills. QB Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard and Garret Wilson for two combined touchdowns. At the end of the first half, Aaron Rodgers threw a “Hail Mary” — a term referring to last second long pass made by a QB in hopes of a receiver catching it in the end zone. This is Rodgers’ fourth Hail Mary after throwing three of them during his time at Green Bay. Despite the efforts made by the Jets, their kicker Greg Zurlein could not connect on two field goals, and ultimately costing the team the game (See? I told you special teams were important!) For the Bills, QB Josh Allen carried the team on his back and kicker Tyler Bass secured the win with a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

WEEK 7

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

30-20, Lions win

The Detroit Lions were coming off of a huge win against the Cowboys in Dallas to another fierce crowd in Minnesota. This game was a nail-biter, with Lions QB Jared Goff and QB Nick Mullens exchanging touchdowns. Stafford continuously connected with RB Jahymr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown for consistent scoring on the offense. Mullens’s connection with WR Justin Jefferson who had 192 receiving yards kept the Vikings in the game. Ultimately, Mullins throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter ruined any hope of a comeback. With two wins on the road, the Lions have an incredible amount of momentum moving into the middle stretch of the season when teams typically struggle.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

28-18, Chiefs win

With a win over the 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the last undefeated team in the league. While many called this a Super Bowl rematch, it looked far from it with the significant number of injuries on both teams. Neither quarterback played well — with Mahomes throwing two interceptions and Purdy throwing three himself. Rather, the Chief’s defense carried the team to a win, effectively stopping RB Jordan Mason and the 49ers running game. The 49er’s defense fell short allowing the Chiefs rush to combine for three touchdowns between Kareem Hunt and Mecole Hardman.

A huge story for this game was Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers rookie receiver. Fifty days after being shot directly in the chest while in the area of an attempted robbery attempt, Pearsall stepped on the field to play his first minutes in the NFL. It’s a true miracle!

WEEK 8

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

18-15, Commanders win

Week 8 of the NFL season brought us a “battle of the rookie QBs.” However, Bears QB Caleb Williams and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels both struggled with each team only being able to score one touchdown. While there was minimal offensive production, the game ended on a high note with ANOTHER Hail Mary!!! At the end of the second half, Jayden Daniels heaved the ball into the end zone with it landing in the hands of Noah Brown giving the Commanders the win. With this clutch victory, the Commanders remain at the top of the NFC West with a record of 6-2.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

30-24, 49ers win

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Lions, the Cowboys hoped to beat the 49ers in a tough away environment in San Francisco. This game is always fun and stressful for me to watch as a Cowboys fan. Not only does the rivalry between the two teams go back to the 90s, but there is a bit of a personal family rivalry between these two teams as well!

While these two teams are typically considered contenders, both have been struggling this season; thus, a win for either team would be a huge morale boost. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a poor game, and threw two interceptions and strugged to get the ball downfield. Brock Purdy bounced back from his subpar game against the Chiefs and connected with tight end George Kittle on several key plays. While the 49ers won, their woes with injury continued. RB Jordan Mason reinjured his shoulder, linebacker Dee Winters suffered a concussion, and WR Deebo Samuel left with a seeming rib injury.

Now that we are approaching the halfway point of the season, I wanted to add a few more insights for the girl’s girls!

DIVISION HIGHLIGHT:

With us deep in the season, it’s time to talk divisional standings. I plan on doing a playoff format deep dive soon but for now, it’s important to know that divisional standings play a huge role in the playoff picture. Every team at the top of their division automatically gains a playoff spot. While certain second-place teams with good records have a chance at playoff contention. Today, I thought I’d highlight a division whose competition moving forward will be rather fierce: NFC North

These are the current standings:

1) Detroit Lions: 6-1

2) Green Bay Packers: 6-2

3) Minnesota Vikings: 5-2

4) Chicago Bears: 4-3

With the Bears still having a winning record and sitting in last place, no division appears to be as stacked as the NFC North! Due to the geographical proximity of these teams, divisional games are very heated. Adding that this is a tight division only further strengthens the competition that will be seen on the field in the next ten weeks.

Although the Detroit Lions lost key defensive player Aidan Hutchinson to a scary leg injury a couple of weeks ago, their offense has been outstanding and this team will be one to watch out for.

INJURY REPORT:

While football is all fun and games, it takes a significant toll on the body. And with that comes injury. As we approach the middle of the season, the season is starting to take a toll on several teams.

Many of you might have seen Alix Earle’s boyfriend Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios post about suffering from a season-ending ACL tear. Unfortunately, the injury bug has been passing around the entire league, Berrios is one of many on several NFL teams to be suffering from losing players to big injuries. Below are notable players who are out with season-ending or severe injuries — a tough reality that NFL teams have to adjust to as the season progresses.

Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) – Leg

Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers) – Knee

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) – Achilles

Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns) – Achilles

J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings) – Knee

Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints) – Knee

Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – Ankle

As we move into week 9 of the season, this injury list is sadly anticipated to grow. As fun as football is, it’s always good to remind ourselves of the risk that this game brings to players and to always keep their health in mind.

In our next edition of “Girl’s Guide to the 24-25 NFL Season,” we will start talking about the NFL playoff picture and my Super Bowl contenders!

Until next time,

Vinisha (your resident NFL expert)