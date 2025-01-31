Five Ways to Battle Writer’s Block

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter into a new year with new goals and resolutions, I know that writer’s block is something many people (including me) struggle with. Whether you’re writing for personal enjoyment, an English essay, or even a research paper, one of these can appeal to you! I’ve compiled five ways to deal with writer’s block and get those fingers typing away on your keyboard.

Work on short stories

I have found that working on smaller projects, like short stories, helps me get my creative juices flowing. This way, you can practice the skills you already have and expand on them by narrowing down the characters, plot, setting, etc. If you are having trouble finding what to write, you can easily google “short story ideas.” I’ve attached a link to short story prompts below to make it easier for you!

Link: https://blog.reedsy.com/short-story-ideas/

If writing short stories doesn’t appeal to you, I also recommend simply freewriting on a Google doc. It doesn’t have to be organized, just get all your thoughts and ideas down onto a page (sort of like a brain dump). You can thus create an outline or separate your ideas for your writing!

Take a mental break

Go for a walk. Touch some grass. Grab a bite to eat. Meditate. Just step away from your writing and come back later to fully replenish. This way, you’re not overwhelmed or burnt out from your work. I personally like to put on a show or movie to renew my mind if I’m stressed from my writing.

I’ve attached a link for mini mental break ideas you can do!

Link: https://health.cornell.edu/about/news/study-breaks-stress-busters

Move to a different location

When I’m in one place for too long, I find that my brain starts to wander. I end up scrolling through TikTok or messing with the objects around me. Take your laptop or journal into another environment that best suits you. Moving to the library, a study room, or wherever else can help you hone in on your writing and get that word count up.

Eliminate distractions

Our parents were right. It is that phone.

Getting rid of distractions around you will help you focus solely on your writing. If it helps, have your roommate hold onto your phone or someone else that you trust. If you are near people who are distracting, you obviously can’t move them, but moving away from them will help. This sort of ties in with number three, changing the environment you are in.

Read as a Writer

One of the main ways to become a better writer is to read! Consume the works of other authors to better your own style of writing. It can help you find your own voice and observe the style of said writers. You can reread one of your favorite books or dive into a new genre you are interested in.

Whatever story you choose to read, make sure you enjoy it!

Overall, I know that writing isn’t an easy process for everyone, and these methods may not work for everyone. Each step may appeal to different aspects of everyone’s writing. Also, remember that the first draft isn’t going to, and doesn’t have to be, perfect. I hope these at least give you some idea of ways to tackle writer’s block.

Happy writing!