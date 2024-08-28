End of Summer Reading Recap (No Spoilers!!)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This wasn’t my most successful summer for reading, but between May and August, I completed four books and DNF (Did Not Finish) two. Here’s a quick recap of my summer reads with no spoilers.

How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang (DNF)

Genre: Romance

Rating: 3/5

Synopsis:

Long ago, Helen Zhang and Grant Shepard’s paths crossed in a terrible high school tragedy that impacted both parties for the rest of their lives. However, this story takes place thirteen years after the tragedy, with Helen as a bestselling author freshly moved to LA to begin work on her book’s film adaptation. Unfortunately for her, she discovers that the film writing team includes the very same Grant Shepard from high school. There’s a lot of tension and romance in and out of the writing room, but whether or not they can have a true love story despite the past is the hurdle they must jump over.

Thoughts:

I can say that it’s a great read if you enjoy stories with more smut than plot, and please know that I’m not being facetious when I make this remark. There are genuinely readers who love stories like this, but I’m not one of those readers, so that’s why I ultimately didn’t finish the book.

However, there are a few positive points about this story worth mentioning. For one, I will always be in support of stories where the guy is outgoing and the girl is shy. I knew from an early age that I would never be a manic pixie dream girl, so main characters like Helen are much more relatable to me. Another unique aspect of this story is its discussion about the experiences of being a woman of color with strict, culturally traditional parents. I think more of this discussion would’ve helped keep me interested.

Overall, it’s not bad! It’s fairly well written and has a few fun characters, so if you’re a “No plot, just vibes and spice” type of gal, this one’s for you!

Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn

Genre: Romance; Historical Fiction

Rating: 4.5/5

Synopsis:

Penelope Featherington has always been in love with her friend, Colin Bridgerton, but she never expected he would share her love. Colin is a Bridgerton — one of the richest and most respectable families in “the ton” —while the Featheringtons lie closer to the bottom of the social hierarchy. Colin and his brothers are the center of attention at every ball, while Penelope tends to never stand out; she was never good with speaking and ultimately finds more comfort in the corners of the ballroom. Most importantly, Colin Bridgerton is Penelope’s friend, and a good one at that, and there’s just no way she can see this dynamic ever-changing, at least until it does. Twelve years later, during a highly eventful courting season, we find Lady Whistledown so preoccupied with not having her identity unmasked that it seems the infamous writer is missing out on a very cute love story unraveling for us “dear readers” to enjoy!

Thoughts:

EEEEEEEEEEKKKKKKK!!! I don’t care what anyone says, I thought this story was really cute!! One thing about me, I will eat up a love story between a popular guy and a wallflower girl every single time!

I’m not a huge Colin Bridgerton fan, but I think he experienced a good amount of character development by the end of the story. I liked the way he grappled with the relatable desire to do something that matters, especially since this was coming from a character who was made to always feel like he matters due to his name, looks, and fortune. Penelope’s character development was great, too. Penelope ages very well with time and learns to be independent and content even prior to reuniting with Colin. As expected, there are some pretty steamy scenes between the two characters, and what I like about Julia Quinn is that her “spicier” scenes always enhance the romance but are never used as a way to replace it, unlike a lot of modern romance novels (cough, cough BookTok books).

In my opinion, the book is much more cohesive than the television season. My theory on why they deviated so much from the book in season 3 is that it’s not a super eventful romance, so they probably felt the need to ramp up the drama. Personally, I liked the simplicity of the novel. If you found the TV season messy or underwhelming, still pick up the book!

Love at On Deck Cafe: A Feel Good, Small Town Romance by Leah Dobrinski

Genre: Romance

Rating: 4/5

Synopsis:

Julia Derks runs the coffee shop in Mapleton, the small town where she was raised. Life is fine, maybe not great but fine, until she meets developer Samson Baker, the shrewd (yet very attractive, wink wink) businessman who has been sent to Mapleton to destroy the city’s special landmark and develop it into something swanky and new. They find themselves frequently in the same place at the same time over the coming weeks of July and August, and — you guessed it — romantic tension builds between the two of them.

Thoughts:

Addressing the elephant in the room, this is not a very original story. In fact, I could probably find hundreds of indie stories with the same premise, down to the city’s “special landmark.” However, in my opinion, every story doesn’t have to be a stand-out, and I think this one does exactly what the author wanted it to do: provide comfort. The characters were lovable, the story was warm, and I had a smile on my face while reading it. The conflict in the middle was predictable, but so was the happy ending. It’s not a standout, but I love this author and her stories! She also has a Christmas Mapleton book, titled Together with You, that I would highly recommend.

Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie (DNF)

Genre: Fiction

Rating: N/A

Synopsis:

I assume most of us know the story of Peter Pan, but to summarize, Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up, takes three siblings on a magical adventure to Neverland — the physical manifestation of a child’s imagination. In this land, there are pirates, mermaids, and other incredible wonders. In the end, there’s a final showdown between Captain Hook and Peter Pan. When all is well, the children go home, but Peter Pan stays in Neverland.

Thoughts:

There are quite a few things to love about this tale, but my favorite thing about Peter Pan is Wendy’s character and what she represents. Peter Pan brings a young girl to Neverland in hopes that she’ll be his mother. I’m aware that the reason he chooses a little girl is because adults cannot enter Neverland, but the paradox — even if unintentional — remains highly relevant today. How to be childlike and motherly? To teach but remain moldable? To be the perfect Virgin Mary? Peter and Wendy represent the concept of leaving someone who just won’t grow up; moreover, someone who doesn’t want to even try to grow up.

Additionally, I think the way it’s written is very compelling. The author writes the story as if a child is the author. The dog is the babysitter, Peter’s shadow detaches from him, and it just makes sense. There’s no explanation; the reader is just expected to roll with it.

Truly, the only reason I didn’t finish the story is because it was … um … definitely written during a different time period. Let’s just say one where it was a little more “normal” to write racially offensive remarks towards Black and Indigenous American individuals. This shouldn’t have shocked me, but it certainly did, and because I already know the Peter Pan story well, I didn’t feel a need to finish reading the story.

You Shouldn’t Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose

Genre: Horror

Rating: 4.75/5

Synopsis:

Grace Evans is tired of the hustle of her corporate life in New York and decides to take a one-week vacation in Nowhere, Wyoming. She books an Airbnb at a ranch where she lives with the homeowner, a handsome man by the name of Calvin Wells. Everything is fine at first, but there’s certainly something off about this ranch. As if the lack of cell service isn’t enough, she discovers the police are searching for a missing woman. Despite the oddness of the situation, she and Calvin find themselves deeply attracted to one another, which may complicate things as her departure date nears.

Thoughts:

You will not guess the ending. I knew there was a plot twist in the story because of the reviews from other authors found on the book’s cover, but it is practically impossible to guess exactly how this ends. I know what you’re thinking — this sounds super cliche; of course I know how this will end! But trust me, you don’t.

But beyond this, I love the way Jeneva Rose tells this story. I truly recall having such a hard time putting this book down because of how much atmosphere it holds. I felt my heart race as I rushed through the pages, unsure of what was to come. I haven’t read many horror stories, but I think this was a phenomenal introduction to this genre.

Jeneva Rose wrote something that I could learn from. I’ve always felt like there aren’t enough stories that blur the lines between romance and horror, but this one nails it! Standard romantic concepts, such as “never wanting someone to leave” were called into question with this story, as it’s incredibly difficult to discern throughout the novel whether the characters experience typical romantic feelings or something much more sinister.

Overall, this is such a great book, especially for scary movie lovers. I would definitely recommend it!

The Fairytale Life of Dorothy Gale by Virginia Kantra

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Rating: 5/5 – Will certainly read again!

Synopsis:

The Fairytale Life of Dorothy Gale is a contemporary novel based on the classic story The Wizard of Oz. The story takes place in Ireland with Dorothy Gale, who just moved there from Kansas, attending graduate school after facing a very public and messy breakup with an older faculty member, and bestselling author, at her previous school.

In Ireland, we’re taken on a beautiful journey of growth during her year in a graduate writing program. Along the way, we are also made familiar with new friends such as “seemingly brainless” Sam Clery, “allegedly heartless” Tim Woodman, and Reeti Kaur who “longs for the courage to tell her parents she wants to teach underprivileged girls rather than work in the family business.” The novel is a beautiful story about discovering your own voice and allowing yourself to take up space in this world.

Thoughts:

I absolutely needed to read this story when I did. This novel is truly the difference between a book and literature. I would compare it to a home-cooked meal, not as convenient and simple, but so much more rewarding and fulfilling. It’s the sort of book that reads you while you read it, which is what makes me want to read it all over again.

The characters feel like real people who I’m invested in, and the ending is one that’s real and possibly a little complicated. As a writer, I learned so much about plot design just from observing her style. This may have been the best book I read this summer, and I’d highly recommend it as something to enjoy and learn from.