The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

Fall is by far my favorite season. Being from the Midwest, fall means the leaves change from bright green to a deep red, going to pumpkin patches, and drinking pumpkin spice lattes. It means the weather is sunny and 60º (the perfect temperature to break out the sweaters and jeans I’ve been waiting months to show off to my friends), and, most of all, it means sipping and studying in coffee shops, like a more granola version of Jughead from Riverdale.

But, in Texas, the leaves don’t change until November, and wearing jeans and a sweater all day means suffering through sweat dripping down my back as I trek across campus to class. The only thing that seems to be the same between fall in the Midwest and here in Texas is my coffee shop and study grind.

Over the past year, I’ve been able to try some amazing coffee in the Fort Worth area, but not all the places I’ve been are close to campus. So, I thought I would share the best coffee shops I’ve been to close to campus!

While some might consider me a bit of a coffee connoisseur (I’ve had a cup a day since I was in 5th grade!), this article is solely based on my opinion. I’m sure there’s more places out there that are just as amazing as the ones I’ve listed here!

Ampersand, S. University Dr. (on campus!)

Ampersand is located near Dutch’s and the TCU Bookstore off of University Drive. They have a wide variety of flavored coffee and baked goods, but you better have at least an hour in between classes to go. Every time I’ve been there, the line is out the door! It’s definitely worth the wait however, and the newly upgraded interior adds to the pleasant and modern atmosphere. The staff are always polite! Plus, it’s an easy walk from main campus and a great place to take a break or get your study grind on — if you’re lucky enough to find a seat!

Common Grounds, Green Ave (0.1 Mi)

Located behind Jon’s Grille and Toppers Pizza, this coffee shop is one of the coziest on this list. With soft lighting and lots of tables, it’s a great place to enjoy a cup of coffee. They have built in garage doors at the front of their space that they’ll open up when the weather is nice outside. There’s plenty of seating with natural light near the windows or cozy spots tucked in towards the back. Common Grounds is also the location of Christ Chapel, and they have services every Sunday in the same space. The stage is a part of the coffee shop as well, which gives it its own unique flare. The only downside is that parking is limited to street parking, so if it’s convenient to walk, I’d recommend that over driving!

Dutch Bros, w. Berry st (0.5 mi)

A Texas favorite, Dutch Bros is a great place to grab a coffee or energy drink. While a bit dull on the inside, they always get your order out fast and they’re never really busy on the inside. It’s a great place to go if you really need to lock in! Plus, they’re open much later than many of their counterparts on this list. I love the availability of their sugar free drink options as well! It’s such a classic college spot with standing and seated tables for whatever you’re feeling. And if you’re in a hurry, their drive through is easy too!

Ascension coffee, Westbend (1.6 mi)

A cute, bustling shop located on the river in the Westbend Center, Ascension is a great place to grab brunch and a coffee! While it’s a bit small, there is plenty of outdoor seating and the views of the river are unbeatable! It’s a great way to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of Fort Worth. From classics, to their international espressos, to their Kyoto-style cold brew, to their seasonal favorites, there is something here for everyone! It’s a great place to get out of your comfort zone and try something new. And if you’re not a coffee person, they’ve got you covered with a wide variety of teas!

white rhino coffee, 8th ave (2.4 mi)

White Rhino is located in the heart of the Medical District in Fort Worth. Their coffee is some of the most flavorful I’ve had, and it’s not super strong as well (which I personally prefer). The inside is bright and homey, and they even have a Grab N’ Go section for a quick stop! There are both comfy, cushioned chairs as well as regular tables and chairs, so you can pick whichever type of seating that best fits your needs. It’s another relatively small location, but the coffee is delicious! The only downside is that you have to pay for parking and get it validated by the cashier at the front. But if you have some time on your hands, it’s a great place to check out and study with a friend!

Starbucks, university dr (white settlement) (2.9 mi)

Many people are familiar with Starbucks, but out of all the locations near campus, this is my favorite. It’s quiet and cozy, and it’s larger than it first seems. There is seating out front in the main area, and more concealed seating towards the back of the building by the bathrooms. The staff are pleasant and want to make sure you have the best experience! When I was there a few weeks ago, the staff brought in a Mariachi Band for their coworkers birthday! It’s never overly busy and the atmosphere makes it an easy place to get things done.

summer moon coffee, s. main st. (3.8 mi)

Summer Moon is such a cute coffee shop unlike anything in the area! They have their own menu. The space is full of natural light and the industrial-type decor and lighting is bright and inviting! The most unique thing about the shop is its second floor loft area, where customers can sit in a more private area and look down over the rest of the shop. (For the nosy-peeps like myself, it provides such great entertainment!) The loft also has swing-chairs, as well as normal tables and chairs. The upper level is a bit more quiet, whereas the lower level is more for socializing. The only semi-issue about this location is again, parking. But if you’re able to find a spot nearby, you’re in for a treat!

fort worth coffee co., camp bowie blvd. (4.9 mi)

The final stop on our list is the local Fort Worth Coffee Co. The smallest location on this list, it’s a fantastic local institution with even better coffee. The staff are always friendly and warm, and the small area makes it a great place to lock in for studying, as it’s not as easy to get distracted. Their menu is relatively simple, but each cup is made to perfection. They have a few outside tables as well, which is a nice way to get some fresh air and take in the busy Fort Worth area. In addition to coffee, their baked goods are delicious as well! My personal favorite is the Almond Croissant.

In Conclusion

Well, those are my favorite coffee shops near TCU’s Campus. If you’ve had some not-great experiences at these locations, they’re worth a second chance — I promise they’re worth the hype! And finding excuses to get off campus and go on an adventure is always fun, so invite a friend and go try them for yourself! Who knows, you might get some studying done too!