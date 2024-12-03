The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

NEW YEAR NEW BOOKS!

Did November just end, and we still have a whole month until the end of the year? Yes.

Am I already looking at the new books I get to read next year? Yes!!!

Do I have a bookshelf full of books I need to read instead of buying new books? Unfortunately, yes. But when has that stopped me before? So, let’s take a look at some of the new titles I can’t wait to read:

Great Big Beautiful Life – Emily Henry

Expected release: April 25

When Emily Henry announces a new release, it is a given that it will be my #1 most anticipated release for the year. Funny Story is my favorite book of all time, and while I don’t think this book will take its place, I’m ready to be proven wrong. From the relatable characters to the perfect settings, Emily Henry never fails to win my heart through her writing.

Great Big Beautiful Life is about two authors trying to write the same story. As we’ve seen from Beach Read, Emily Henry is the queen of writing about authors. The problem arises when the two realize they are given only parts of the full story, and because they both signed NDAs, they can’t share the information they have been given. If I’m being honest, I’m a little confused about where the plot might go, but knowing Emily, I think we’re in for a wonderful, heartfelt story.

Onyx Storm – Rebecca Yarros

Expected release: January 21

If you read my Fall TBR article, you will know that I am slowly beginning my fantasy journey. One of the books that kickstarted this journey was Fourth Wing. I finished that book in a weekend and eagerly picked up Iron Flame. I thoroughly enjoyed Fourth Wing and somehow managed to speed through that book, but Iron Flame felt like it dragged on forever and would never end. Thankfully, I finished it and promptly fell down a rabbit hole of TikToks of missed clues and readers’ theories about the third book in the series. Even though I was dragging through the end of Iron Flame, I am very excited for Onyx Storm and getting a few answers to my questions.

Say You’ll Remember Me – Abby Jimenez

Expected release: April 1

I have beef with Abby Jimenez. All of her books seem like they are cute, fun romance reads, but the last third of the book smacks you in the face with the saddest plot twists and takes you on a roller coaster before casually concluding the book as if we didn’t just watch the characters’ lives fall apart. But let me be clear: I will be picking up every single one of her books despite the whiplash I know I’m going to get from the plot. Her characters are lovable and she knows how to write good banter and a main character that I fall in love with every time. From the synopsis, I would say this seems like an average romance book, but I know Jimenez, and I know I have to mentally prepare before cracking this one open.

Unloved – Peyton Corinne

Expected release: February 4

I will be the first to admit that I love a cheesy hockey romance. I read Unsteady (the first book in this interconnected series) over spring break this year and loved it. Peyton’s writing isn’t the most profound, but I am a sucker for stereotypical romances and she knows how to deliver. There’s found family, fun college scenes, and the romantic tropes we all know and love. I don’t have much to say other than I am so excited to get back into this world and have a kick-my-feet and giggle good time.

Immortal Consequences – I.V. Marie

Expected release: July 29

When I’m not paying attention in class, I am scrolling on Goodreads, looking for my next read. During class last semester, I stumbled across Immortal Consequences, read the synopsis, and immediately fell in love with the plot. I have been thinking about this release for so long and am so excited to finally have it in my hands. Supposedly, it should be similar to The Atlas Six, which, I will be so honest, I have not read, but I think I’m going to have to before I jump into this read.