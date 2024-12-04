The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been told I’m notoriously difficult to buy gifts for. Not because I don’t want or need things but because I may be guilty of buying said things whenever I feel like it or simply making the best of what I already have. It’s not a bad way to live, but it does make the holiday season challenging.

As I struggled to compile a wish list for myself, I got to thinking that you all might benefit from my sharing of it. So, if you’re looking to buy something for the…

Girl who has everything

Mom of your friend group

Retired athlete

Baker

Simple, clean aesthetic girl

Book nerd

… then this list will help you through the holidays! Everything will have links, so consider it your one-stop shop. Here are 10 gift ideas for the girl who has everything.

1. Replace Their Basics

This is always my go-to when it comes to tough gift lists. Replacing the recipient’s essentials, from skincare to clothing, is a guaranteed hit. Take note of the products they use every day. What lip oil do they pull out of their purse? What scent do they wear? Do they have an item they swear by that comes in another color? Girls like me love a duplicate of our favorite things. Here are a few of mine if you want some ideas:

Aquaphor! It’s clean, effective, and always in style. I love the 7-oz tube because it fits easily in my purse.

Shower body scrub. I’m a fan of the Dove Brown Sugar one but try to snag one that matches their shower scents.

Coffee. Refill their coffee bean or K-cup stash! (You can also add a cute mug here!)

Mascara! I’m not a huge mascara guru (I tend to stumble upon a free giveaway often enough to replace my year-old half-full tube), but I recently started using a tubing mascara that I’m obsessed with. My eyelashes don’t feel sticky after using it and the mascara comes off easily without makeup remover. It’s magical.

2. a Heating Pad

The amount of times this gadget has saved my life is insane. Amazon has tons of options, including a range of sizes, colors, heat settings, and timer capabilities. A heating pad is perfect for those girls who suffer painful periods sure, but also for anyone with consistent aches and pains (recovering from college sports anyone?), that friend who runs cold, or just the one who is always looking for next-level comfort. These are also pretty affordable, ranging from $20-$40.

3. Super Soft Anything

What does the girl who wants nothing secretly want? Super comfortable fancy loungewear and pajamas. Comfort is its own luxury, and some of my favorite items are my basics that feel like butter and still look cute. I hardly splurge to buy this kind of thing for myself, but the times I have were so worth it. Here are a few suggestions:

4. Kitchenware

Trust me on this one. The girl who has everything needs kitchen gadgets. Better yet, she wants cute kitchen gadgets. See an adorable pie dish? How about a teacup set? YETI French press? Floral cookie jar? I promise that a creative kitchen addition is always appreciated. Here are a few ideas:

5. Gift an Experience

The best gift to give the person who has everything is a memory they can’t buy. Some of my favorite gifts have been experiences. From tickets to local soccer games to passes for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, it’s always a great idea to grant the gift recipient an opportunity to explore their city. If you’re a Fort Worth local, check these out!

6. Blind Date With a Book

This gift idea is an underrated classic. You can buy or thrift any book you think they’d like, from a daily journal to a biography to a cookbook to romantic fantasy! Wrap the book in cute paper and write a few hints about its content on the outside. Add fin details like drawings, stickers, or tea bags to accompany the experience. You can purchase premade ones online, but I always recommend creating this gift yourself. (Feel free to also make this a date with an audiobook!)

7. Make Something

Want to guarantee your gift isn’t an accidental replica? Make it yourself! A homemade present goes such a long way. It showcases love in a gift that is both special and personalized. This one is tougher to make recommendations for because it’s meant to be personal, but letters, a scrapbook, photo collage, art piece, blanket, or really anything you can manage will be perfect!

8. Candle + Candle Warmer

I’m telling you, a good candle and a stunning candle warmer is a combination that changes lives. There is a candle lit in my house at any given time, and the warmers I’ve seen across my feeds are a beautiful addition to any candle-lover’s collection. Get a fun candle from TJ Maxx and snag a warming lamp from Amazon!

9. Fun Gadgets

One thing chill people love is a unique tool that helps make their lives easier and more fun. Silly gadgets actually serve as useful gifts, and we love showing off items that no one else has. Here are a few…interesting gadgets that have changed my life (or my roommate’s life) this year:

BUG-A-SALT Gun (because flies suck)

Verilux Happy Light (because seasonal depression and daylight savings suck)

Raincloud Humidifier (because dry Texas air sucks)

Air Purifier (because allergies suck)

10. Hair Care

I’m rounding off the list with hair care. With the plethora of hair tools going viral these days, taking care of the hair we’re (not?) frying is super important and often something we forget. I started dabbling in hair care this year and am by no means an expert, but gifting your friend some quality heat protectant and hair oil is a great way to help them practice self-care. Here are links to a few I’ve tried and enjoyed or have seen good things about online. Be sure to buy a kind that works with your friend’s hair type.

Happy gifting!!

HCXO,

Colleen