Why You Should Thrift Your Halloween Costume This Year (with Costume Inspo)

As the leaves change their color and start to fall, a chill fills the air, signaling that it’s almost time for Halloween. If you’re like me, you start thinking about Halloween long before the month even hits, excited for everything from the movies to the weather to, most importantly, the Halloween costumes! Whether or not you are planning on going to a big Halloween party (or multiple!) or getting together with a couple of friends, everyone wants to have a costume that is the perfect balance of cute, relevant, and fun.

The expansive selection that online shopping provides makes the search for the perfect costume simple, but it’s important to step back and understand the scope of Halloween consumption. A study by Hubbub revealed that an estimated 35 million costumes are thrown out in the US per year. Of these costumes, 83% are made of non-recyclable plastic. With the rising threat of climate change, annual Halloween waste does nothing but worsen the issue.

A solution: instead of a pre-made, purchasable costume, try styling your own and thrifting the pieces! Thrifting a Halloween costume is not only more environmentally conscious but also cheaper and reusable. (You can likely repurpose these pieces for other parties!) No one will argue that costume hunting is certainly harder when you need to find the pieces yourself, but the feeling that you’re decreasing the amount of waste produced while saving some money will make Halloween a little more special.

And do not think that just because you are thrifting, you won’t look good! There is no need to sacrifice your fun and cute costume ideas—in fact, making the outfit yourself can be even more fun than purchasing one online, especially if you turn it into a thrifting date with friends.

With that being said, where should you begin? I’ve compiled a small list of places to start and costume ideas to take inspiration from:

Mermaid – My suggested color palette would be purples, greens, and blues. Search for shimmery tanks, sparkly skirts, and fishnets. Lots of thrift stores have hair accessories too, so look for anything with starfish or pearls.

Mean Girls characters – This hit 2004 movie is known for its iconic Y2K style and memorable characters. You can choose from characters like Cady, Gretchen, Karen, and “queen bee” Regina. (Don’t forget about Janis if you’re looking for something a little more punk!) Better yet, get your friends in on the fun and make it a group costume! Find pink sweaters and tank tops, mini skirts (plaid for Gretchen), low-rise jeans, and an oversized pink polo or red sweater for Cady.

Chef – You can make this one as simple as you want. To begin, find a bodycon dress and a cute little apron! (You may have a chef hat at home that you can use to top off the costume too!)

Leopard – Thrift stores are full of leopard print everything! Look for leopard print tanks or mini skirts and pair them with black boots. (In this case, you may want to buy a pair of ears, but the costume can be done without them if you commit to some face paint!)

Flower & Gardener – Is this not just the cutest couples costume? Pick your flower of choice and find some pieces that match its colors. Finding a top with a flower on it also works, paired with jean shorts or a green skirt. (Sidenote: you can get super creative with makeup for this one!) Now, get your partner a pair of overalls and a hat (a straw one or a trucker cap), and you’re all set!

Biker – There are so many ways to approach this costume, with options like a red-lipped 1950s biker or a grungy Harley-Davidson girl. Either way, look for leather jackets and pants. Chains and fishnets would pair well with bandanas and dark makeup.

If you just can’t seem to give up your store-bought costume that will turn heads, try thrifting at least one of your costumes this Halloween, especially if you’re going to multiple parties. You may be surprised by the hidden pieces you’ll find!