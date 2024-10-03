5 Ways to Elevate a Simple Makeup Look

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes having the same makeup routine makes it difficult to look special. Since I use the same semi-full face of makeup routine everyday for a special occasion, I feel and look the same as I do everyday. Because of this, I’ve learned some simple ways to elevate an everyday look.

The placement of products! For example, I typically do inner corner highlight but I found that dragging the highlighter further down my lower lash line instead of keeping it in the corner can upgrade your look. Pairing that with a nude waterline makes your eyes appear bigger. Another placement change could be where you put your blush. I apply the same blush (rare beauty) to the middle of my cheeks every single day. But I discovered that putting the blush higher on your cheekbones can make it stand out. Another way to make a simple look more elegant is to apply powder over cream products. Start with a layer of cream blush and contour, then brush over this foundation with powder blush and bronzer. This is long-lasting and will make your makeup appear brighter and fuller. If you need a more formal look, add a bit more product than usual. The same goes for concealer. Something else to consider is adding glitter to your eyelids. This makes any makeup look, no matter how simple, much cuter. Even if you don’t have shimmery eyeshadow, you can use highlighter or even blush if it has shimmer in it. It can look good on its own or under a light, basic eyeshadow. One product I’d recommend is the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Setting Spray. This is a little more on the pricey side, however, it’s convenient to use for special occasions as it’s compact for when you’re on the go and lasts a long time. This setting spray adds an almost filtered and uniform look to your face. I like to layer my lip products as well. Lip liner that is slightly darker than what you usually use is a good way to start. When it comes to layering, you can use any lip product. Some combos that could work when adding to your lip liner are: Lip stain x lip gloss

Use Rare Beauty Lip Oil (when it dries it acts like a stain) and Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss

Lip balm x lip gloss

Apply some Summer Fridays and Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Lip oil x lip stain

Use Elf Lip Oil and Benetint

Lip balm x lip oil

Try some Tower 28 Lip Softie and Elf Lip Oil