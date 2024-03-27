The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Faye Webster has released her newest and fifth album, “Underdressed at the Symphony.” The record came out on March 1 and is one of Webster’s more experimental albums.

Webster is an indie-folk artist who started writing music when she was 14. The song “I Know You” from her self-titled album reached number nine in the U.S. Rock chart. Songs such as “Right Side of My Neck” and “Kingston” from “Atlanta Millionaires Club” circulated around TikTok. Her fourth album “I Know I’m Funny Haha” reached number ten in the U.S. Folk chart. The experimental song “Lego Ring” from her latest album trended on TikTok when it first came out, as TikTokers were deciding if they liked it or not.

Thinking About You

This is one of my favorite songs on the record. It is a tender but also upbeat song about Webster yearning to spend time with someone special. She constantly thinks of this person, even when she is relaxing or sleeping. My favorite part is the instrumental break after the second chorus plays. The guitar riff is also addicting to listen to. Because of these appealing musical techniques, this song deserves a ten out of ten.

But Not Kiss

“But Not Kiss” was the first single she released leading up to this album. It’s a mellow tune that describes Webster’s conflicting opinions on romance. This theme is evident from the lyrics, “I want to sleep in your arms but not kiss / I long for your touch but don’t miss.” Alongside its heartwarming tone, a powerful clash of instruments come in after most of each line. This is a perfect song to listen to on a rainy day. For these reasons, I would give this song a nine out of ten.

Wanna Quit ALL The Time

This percussion heavy and hopeful song discusses the ups and downs of self-acceptance and how she is doing her best to be optimistic. She admits that she stopped drinking within the first line and also admits to realizing her self-consciousness. She repeats “I’ll figure it out” throughout the song, showing that she will work through her problems. I’m a big fan of the drums at the beginning of this one. It’s a nine out of ten from me.

Lego Ring

This groovy song features the well-known rapper Lil Yachty, who has been Webster’s friend since middle school. When this song was released, the chorus was stuck in my head for weeks. Multiple TikTokers had mixed feelings about “Lego Ring” and others weren’t a fan of how Webster experimented with different musical styles. I personally love it when artists experiment with their music. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Webster said, “The record feels like a mouthful to me, but I don’t always have to be deep. I can just sit down and sing about this ring made of crystal Lego that I really want.” Because of its experimental vibes, I would give this a ten out of ten.

Feeling Good Today

“Feeling Good Today” is the shortest song on the entire album, with a runtime of just under one and a half minutes. Webster utilizes autotune which contrasts well with the guitar and piano playing in the background. As the title implies, this song talks about Webster’s day-to-day life and how she sees everything in a positive light around her. This short yet positive one receives a nine out of ten from me.

Lifetime

Similar to “But Not Kiss,” this is another mellow song on the record. Webster sings about how much her partner has impacted her, and that she can’t imagine herself before her partner came around. I love how soft the drums sound in this song, and all the instruments emit such the perfect amount of tenderness that this song talks about. Due to its tenderness, I would give this an eight out of ten.

He Loves Me Yeah!

This is another upbeat song on the album that has an addicting guitar riff. The guitar paired with the piano in the background is like heaven to my ears. This song describes a loving and affectionate relationship, where Webster highlights significant moments between her and her partner. It is clear that the speaker is very content and happy with their relationship. This upbeat song deserves a nine out of ten.

eBay Purchase History

I have to be honest, this is the track that I listen to the least on this album. It’s another calm song, where Webster sings about her eBay purchase history and how you can learn a lot about her from it. She also talks about how she’s always bored and unsatisfied, but that there is someone on her mind keeping her busy. After listening to this song a few more times, I definitely need to give it more love. In the future, I might rank this song higher, but for now, it receives an eight out of ten.

Underdressed at the SYmphony

This one appears to be talking about the speaker and their partner breaking up. She wonders how her ex is doing and if they are doing the same things they did when they were together. She also mentions that her ex didn’t tell their mom that they broke up yet, since their mom invited her over to their house. I absolutely love the violin and cello throughout this entire track. I also adore the heavenly piano solo at the end. This is my second favorite track on the album. This song gets a ten across all boards.

Tttttime

“Tttttime” by Webster shows how the speaker doesn’t know how to spend their time during the day. The speaker has an abundance of time, and even though they fill that time with taking walks and calling their mom, they still feel unfulfilled. This song is pretty relaxing, with a buildup in the chorus happening. This is also another one of my favorites on the album. Due to its relatableness, I would give this a ten out of ten.

Overall, I really enjoyed Webster starting to experiment more with various music styles, and this album definitely met my expectations. If you are looking for an artist with a similar style and vibe such as Clairo, Men I Trust or Lamp, this may be the artist for you.