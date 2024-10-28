This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter.

We all remember the viral video of the Tik-Tok interviewer who asked the question on everyone’s mind: “Gay son or thot daughter?” For some odd reason, women are still being defined by men’s standards of what a thot means. As a way to reclaim “thot daughter,” women on the internet changed it into “thought daughter.” Thought daughter has become the new it girl of tik-tok, and the trend that started out as wholesome has maybe taken a turn for the worse.

As any other trend online, thought daughter was ruined by people who have a superiority complex. It seems to me that it became a competition of who can be the smartest, or the coolest, or even the most insecure. This trend was used as a way for people to show what they are listening to, reading, writing, and thinking. Girls shared their experiences with overthinking, and caring for people who have maybe not been the best to them. When this trend first started, I loved seeing girls finding a community of people they could relate to. People who understood what it was like to constantly be putting others over yourself, because that’s what it means to be a caring woman right? However, to me, it all became a little showy. It was less about what they actually enjoyed reading, or listening to, and more about what they thought would make them look smart to other people.

I think, girls especially, fall victim to wanting validation from people online. Women have to prove themselves so much more than men to be perceived as smart. That being said, girls seek more validation because their triumphs often aren’t as recognized. It just doesn’t sit right with me that this trend is exclusive to girls who enjoy literature, arts, and media. This can imply that girls whose interests are not in those things don’t think, or aren’t as caring of people. To me, the trend started to feel a little too much like the “I’m not like other girls mentality,” when it should have felt more welcoming. It became, if you don’t listen to this, or if you haven’t read this, then you can’t classify yourself as a thoughtful girl.

I’m aware that this is just a silly little trend girls started as a way to combat the thot daughter stigma. I just thought it would be worth mentioning some of these videos that came off the wrong way. I am all for sharing what you love online, but I am less for trying to be in competition with each other. Girls should care less about what people online think of them, and more about their actual interests.