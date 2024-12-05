The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been trying to learn how to crochet but just can’t seem to get the hang of it, then you are in the right place (because I am a girl too)! I thought it was going to be something that I could just pick up and be decently good at, but it is much more complicated than one may think. So, to help you learn to crochet, I have compiled a couple of videos and kits that are beginner-friendly for you to try!

The Woobles:

Not only are these guys super adorable, but they are beginner-friendly as well! I bought a Wooble kit as my first ever crochet project and I LOVED it. Every kit comes with a QR code that you scan, which brings up a series of videos that show you step-by-step instructions on how to crochet your kit. It also has the starter piece done and has everything you need for that specific kit. They have beginner and intermediate kits, so as you start to feel more comfortable with your skills, you can try more advanced projects. I did the ghost, but I will definitely be buying others to try out.

Savannah Handmade:

If you love cats like me and want to crochet an adorable loaf cat, this channel is for you. The tutorial was easy to follow and was pretty clear overall. I definitely had to go back and rewatch a couple of parts, but this was the first project I was able to sit down and complete all at once. The final product was not perfect, but I call it a success! This channel also has some other tutorials for other projects to check out.

One thing that I found helped me SO much was switching the type of yarn I was using. When I ventured away from my Wooble kit, I had to get my own yarn, so I just got the first kind I saw. This quickly backfired because it made it very difficult and I was definitely not ready to use the type I got. So, when I made my loaf cat, I tried Big Twist yarn and I LOVED it. It is a fluffier type of yarn so it was perfect for what I was doing and I liked it so much more than the previous yarn I tried (I will eventually return back to this yarn but for now it will sit in the corner of my room).

As humans, we all learn and process things differently, so keep in mind the resources I recommend may not be what works for you. Try out different videos online or look at different patterns to see what you like best. Overall, try to start with learning the basics. One mistake I made was trying to jump right into bigger projects thinking following the videos would get me through (spoiler alert, they did not). Websites like Lion Brand Yarn have great guides on the basics of crocheting to get you started. Learning to make a granny square is another great place to start so you can learn the different stitches.

Take your time while learning to crochet. Let yourself make mistakes and have to unravel your stitches and start over. The more you try, the better you’ll get, and you’ll make a bunch of cute stuff! Happy crocheting!