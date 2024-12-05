Jingle Bell Flicks: A Holiday Movie Guide For Every Mood

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the holidays just around the corner it’s time for everyone to get in the holiday spirit, and what better way than to watch all of the nostalgic and heartwarming films to get us in the festive spirit. This holiday movie guide provides recommendations of festive films for every mood and genre. Whether you’re watching with friends, family, or significant others, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

Cozy Classics

The movies listed below are here to get us all in the holiday spirit by bringing back those nostalgic memories of Christmas and all of the joy surrounding it. They are the ultimate cozy classics and are perfect to relive the magic of Christmas whether it be with family or friends!

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Who could forget the most famous reindeer of all? This movie gives viewers an immediate cozy, handmade feel as they follow Rudolph’s sweet underdog story. This comforting holiday tradition just may be the coziest classic of all.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)

Grumpy demeanor. A plot to ruin christmas. Mischievous plans. This Grinch turns into an unlikely friend for the people of Whoville as he changes his mind when his heart grows three sizes and transforms the community in this lighthearted christmas film.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

With Frosty’s cheerful, magical spirit, there is no doubt this movie invites viewers to feel its childlike wonder and joy. Perfect to watch with families as it evokes that nostalgic Christmas feeling.

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Filled with lovable characters, heartwarming themes, and catchy tunes, this movie is perfect for getting people in the joyful Christmas spirit and serves as a holiday classic to remind us all of the importance of giving to others.

The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

This movie is all about rediscovering the spirit of Christmas and it helps audiences do just that. It teaches us about the importance of love, kindness, and helping one another, themes perfect to share with friends and loved ones.

The Polar Express (2004)

The ability of this film to transport viewers to the snowy, fantasy world is one of the main reasons why people find themselves rewatching this enchanting, cozy Christmas movie that blurs boundaries between fantasy and reality,

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Yet another inspiring film that reminds us of everything that makes the holiday season so special. Scrooges’ newfound spirit shows viewers that it’s never too late to change.

Festive Fun For The Whole Family

No matter what may be going on, these movies are sure to bring everyone together this holiday season. Get the family together and get ready to have a good time!

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

With a combination of delightful characters, a timeless message, and festive spirit, this movie is something the whole family can enjoy and watch year after year.

Home Alone (1990)

Probably one of the most popular and well known holiday movies of the season, Home Alone explores the creative and inventive ways in which Kevin uses to defend his home after accidentally being left alone for christmas.

The Santa Clause (1994)

This christmas comedy explores the importance of believing in the christmas spirit as a transformation to become Santa accidentally occurs. This comedic, family film is a great way to enjoy time with loved ones this holiday season.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

In this live action version of Dr. Seuss’ story, the Grinch meets Cindy Lou Who, who changed his perspective on Christmas and the people of Whoville for the better. This well known story of going from revenge seeker to friend has become a classic holiday staple and what better way to watch than with family.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

This animated film explores how loneliness can affect someone, even someone as cynical and mischievous, but also how kindness and optimism can bring people together. It’s a great family movie that reminds audiences what the season of giving and kindness should look like.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (2018)

In this enchanting fantasy/adventure film, the classic Nutcracker story is reimagined in a new and exciting way. The main character, Clara, visits fantastical elements from each of the four realms while discovering secrets, and fighting unlikely villains. It serves as a magical journey for the characters and viewers alike.

Cheerful Christmas Comedies

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

When Christmas plans go wrong, bringing in unexpected chaos, Clark Griswold does whatever it takes to help his family have a fun, old-fashioned holiday. Filled with plenty of comedic scenes, this movie is sure to leave families laughing.

Elf (2003)

The perfect combination of a playful, hilarious, and heartwarming story to give families the fun and much needed festive vibes for the season. Buddy’s first trip to New York is like no other as he experiences love, his family, and the delights of NYC for the first time.

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

When the Kranks’ original plans for a tropical christmas getaway are impaired, they must quickly create the perfect christmas party to prepare for their daughter’s return home. Filled with plenty of humor, chaos, and most importantly a reminder that Christmas is about togetherness and love.

Office Christmas Party (2016)

This comedy takes christmas party to a whole new level as an office holiday party becomes extreme in hopes the company can impress a potential client. The combination of over the top efforts, christmas fun, and moments of madness and cheerful spirit, but it’s definitely one movie you won’t want to miss this holiday season.

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Serving as an adventurous, feel-good comedy, The Christmas Chronicles does just that. Following two siblings who cause a mishap with Santa, they now must team up with Santa to redeem themselves and fix their mistake. Filled with comedic and heartfelt moments, this movie is the perfect blend between both, bringing us a twist on a classic holiday figure.

Noelle (2019)

When Santa’s daughter leaves the North Pole in search of her brother who is set to take Santa’s place, Noelle explores what they were both meant to do, even if it’s not what she expected. This lighthearted and comedic film is perfect to watch with friends and family.

Godmothered (2020)

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a holiday comedy about a fairy godmother who is determined to help someone and prove that fairy godmothers are still needed. It blends fantasy and holiday magic to touch upon themes of hope and family all while doing it in humorous ways.

Holiday Rom-Coms

Love Actually (2003)

Following and intertwined with multiple heartwarming, humorous, and bittersweet love stories, this film is a festive favorite. With just the right mix of romance and humor, Love Actually is a celebration of all different types of love set around the holiday season.

The Holiday (2006)

In this feel-good rom com, two women, who live very different lifestyles, swap homes for the holiday. Throughout their time they experience new adventures and meet unexpected people that they end up falling for. Each going on personal journeys and set in two contrasting settings, this holiday rom coms is one like no other and definitely a must watch.

Holidate (2020)

Focused on the awkwardness of family and sometimes unrealistic, high expectations during the holidays, two people agree to be each other’s dates for the holiday seasons, but when feelings start to get real, can they keep up the act of fake dating for their families?

Love Hard (2021)

When meeting each other for the first time after only exchanging through a dating app, Natalie realizes she has been catfished, but is still convinced to be Josh’s fake girlfriend, in order to impress family and regain trust in other relationships. In this modern twist on romance and humor, the dangers of online dating and romantic relationships are explored.

Falling For Christmas (2022)

Following the classic rom com formula, a spoiled, wealthy heiress gets into an accident leaving her with amnesia. Found by a lodge owner, Sierra starts to spend time with the lodge owner and his family, bonding over time. This contradicting and cozy lifestyle leads them to fall for each other in this picturesque winter wonderland setting. This is a perfect winter rom com with just the right touch of Christmas magic.

EXmas (2023)

When Ali and Graham call off their engagement, the awkwardness between them is very extremely evident when Graham’s family invites Ali to spend the holidays with them following the breakup. They decide to compete with each other to earn the approval of the family, but realize it’s possibly time to make amends when events take a turn and feelings are revealed.

The Merry Gentlemen (2024)

Holiday rom-com meets Magic Mike. In efforts to save her parents’ small-town performing venue, Ashley puts on an all male dance performance to bring interest back to the venue in a fun Christmas way.

Hot Frosty (2024)

Frosty the snowman returns! When Kathy magically brings a snowman to life, she learns to find love again following the loss of her husband. But can he help her find love and laughter again this holiday before he melts away?

While a Christmas movie guide is not limited to just these recommendations, these are a great place to start. With a movie for everyone and any mood, these recommendations are sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit just in time for Christmas! While this list has so many good movies to choose from, some of my personal favorites are Elf, Home Alone, and The Holiday because they are the perfect comfort movies that get me in the holiday spirit and they are so much fun to watch with family and friends!