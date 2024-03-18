Holy Grail Drugstore Products

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding affordable makeup that does its purpose without breaking the bank has become increasingly more difficult with the influx of new brands and products in the cosmetics industry as well as the introduction of different types of makeup such as the “soft girl” look, matte vs glowy, clean girl aesthetic, and many more. Broke college students like me can’t bring themselves to spend $100 at Sephora or Ulta and that is okay! I have put together a list of my favorite drugstore products that I cannot live without and won’t put a big dent in your wallet.

W7 Matte Dreamers Loose Powder ($4-6)

The W7 Matte Dreamers Loose Powder is actually a product I stumbled upon fairly recently. I was roaming around CVS (as one does) with no intention of buying any makeup whatsoever, until I came across the W7 Loose Powder and realized it was only $4 at the time. I love a good deal and at the time was running out of a different product, so I decided to purchase it and I am so glad that I did! The powder is neutral toned, so it can be used on its own to quickly mattify, or it can be used for baking on a full face of makeup. I love this powder and I use it every day! I could even go as far as saying that it has the ability to be as loved as the Airspun Loose Powder which typically costs a few dollars more.

E.l.f Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil (Rose Envy) ($8)

E.l.f Cosmetics has consistently released products for the demographic of people who want to look cute on a budget. The Dior Lip Oil took the internet by storm when it first came out in 2020. Soon after, E.l.f released their own version of the Lip Oil for about a fifth of the price that Dior is selling for. I purchased the E.l.f Cosmetics Reviver Lip Oil a little over a year ago in the shade Rose Envy and have loved it ever since! It is the perfect shade of pink without treading too far into red territory or looking too opaque. I have gone back to repurchase this lip oil several times, and the quality for the price is unmatched.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Epic Ink Liner, Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner – Black, Vegan Formula ($10)

NYX is another brand that has consistently released fairly inexpensive products since its inception. The Waterproof Epic Ink Eyeliner is one of my favorite NYX products that I own. It personally reminds me of the Kat Von D Tattoo Eyeliner, which used to be the only eye liner I used before I discovered NYX’ version. With a pointed tip making it easy to apply, waterproof formula, quick-drying, and smudge proof abilities, this liner has quickly become one of my staple products and favorites.

L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Washable Makeup Mascara, Black ($14.49)

I have been a loyal L’Oreal Telescopic user since my freshman year of highschool. In my eyes, L’Oreal mascara is top tier and unmatched. The L’Oreal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara is phenomenal! All of the L’Oreal Telescopic Mascaras are amazing at elongating lashes and overall look great. I personally like to use the Telescopic Lift as a first layer of mascara to achieve maximum length and then I will typically go over it again, or with a spoolie until my eyelashes look good enough for my liking.

E.l.f. Hydrating Core Lip Shine, Conditioning & Nourishing Lip Balm, Sheer Color Tinted Lip Moisturizer (Ecstatic) ($6)

Many people know of this product as the dupe for Clinique’s Black Honey lip gloss and have seen it all over TikTok. Full transparency, I was originally influenced by TikTok to buy this product, but I am so glad that I did! Like I said previously, E.l.f has always hit the mark with more affordable ‘dupes’ and has consistently offered a wide range of products and this lip tint is significantly cheaper than the product it was allegedly modeled after ($18). I love the E.l.f Hydrating Core Lip Shine because it feels like a lip balm with the addition of a dark pink sheer tint, and for a relatively inexpensive price. It is the perfect product and shade all year long and can be used in combination with other lip products for the perfect lip combo!