Gen Z’s Love Affair with Digital Cameras for Instagram Photos

As a society, we have all witnessed a dramatic shift in the aesthetics of Instagram over the last couple of years.

From enhanced iPhone photos to dazzling digital flash photography, Gen Z has collectively developed an appreciation for capturing nostalgia in present-day photos.

Friend groups today who value social media always seem to have a designated person to capture special moments in time with their digital camera.

But what makes digital photography stand out in comparison to our advanced iPhones with sophisticated photo-taking capabilities?

The answer is nostalgia. As a generation who grew up with smartphones and social media, we never had the chance to experience raw moments with friends and family without the presence of technology at our fingertips.

Digital cameras give us a sense of appreciation for the present moment. The most rewarding part of taking these photos is viewing our moments in time through a different lens.

iPhone cameras almost always seem “too” real. They bring out insecurities in people by detailing every pore and emphasizing poor lighting. Most of us will never post a raw iPhone photo without some sort of color modification or other adjustments.

Comparatively, digital cameras always produce content that feels ready to go. These photos bring out the glow in our skin tones, the sparkle in our eyes, and a white, shining smile that doesn’t need to be edited to perfection.

Videos on TikTok have been blowing up for comparing photos taken by an iPhone and a digital camera, in the exact same way. The difference is astonishing, and the best part is digital cameras are affordable, most ranging under $100.

The greatest strength of digital cameras is their ability to capture night-time moments in a romanticizing way. Photos taken in daylight are decent, but flash photography at night tops it in every way.

The first photo shown is taken with an iPhone camera and the second with a digital camera, in the same location, with flash. The difference is evident: I am the centerpiece of the photo taken with a digital camera, as it darkened the background and shone light on my skintone. In the iPhone photo, the reflections of the background are distracting to the eye and I am out of focus.

We are able to take a couple of photos on a digital camera and feel content with the result. On the flip side, it can feel like a chore and a hassle to get your desired result when using an iPhone camera.

As a social media bound generation, the resurgence of digital cameras feels like a breath of fresh air in a society that idolizes perfection. We can put in less effort and still appreciate the outcome.

As lucky as we are to have grown up with technological connectivity, some of us may grieve the life we never knew when people just existed without an online presence.

Photography from our parents’ photo albums were never shared on social media when they were teenagers. They simply took photos for the memories, not for people to validate.

This may be the underlying reason for the resurgence in digital photography. We want something to look back on in the future that feels real, not phony.

We want to view ourselves in the best possible light and remember raw beautiful moments rather than a facade we put on for the camera that isn’t our authentic selves.