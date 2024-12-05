The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No matter what holiday you celebrate, there’s no doubt that there’s magic in the air when this time comes around. There are so many different holidays and ways to celebrate, no matter the time of year. When the leaves start falling and the wind picks up, I know what I like to do: cuddle up with my dog and watch TV. Now what says holiday season better than a good holiday episode? I wanted to make a list of holiday episodes I consider to be top tier, especially since the most beloved holidays are right around the corner. These are my opinions and I encourage those who haven’t to give these episodes a watch!

Big Mouth: “Florida” Season 3, Ep. 4

As an adamant Big Mouth enthusiast, including this episode was only appropriate. Along with the focus on Florida, the main idea is the celebration of Passover, which I haven’t seen covered by too many shows. As someone with a Jewish background, I can tell you Big Mouth’s interpretation of family get togethers for Passover is spot on. By accurately portraying family arguments and the long seder before anyone gets to eat, it creates a humorous and familiar feeling. While this episode brings a lot of things about Jewish heritage to life, it’s important to note that Passover has nothing to do with wanting to kiss your cousin—that’s just a Big Mouth spin.

Friends: “The One with All the Thanksgivings“ Season 5, Ep. 8

I know for many of us, Friends is a comfort show. What’s better than a comfort show AND a holiday episode? Not much. This episode, along with many others in the show, is full of laughs and heartfelt moments. This episode in particular is consistent with different Thanksgiving tales and includes a heartfelt moment between Chandler and Moncia, which as a fan of both, I greatly appreciated.

South Park: “Mr. Hanky, the Christmas Poo” Season 1, Ep. 9

Like Big Mouth, South Park sure knows how to take a regular holiday and add an abnormal and fun twist to it. Starting off early in the show, Mr. Hanky, the Christmas Poo is a notable character and continues to be throughout the show. This episode consists of a character whose Jewish identity is isolated when everyone else is celebrating Christmas. Mr. Hanky arrives to cheer him up, offering both sweetness and South Park’s trademark absurdity. This episode is definitely a holiday staple.

Gilmore Girls: “The Bracebridge Dinner” Season 2, Ep. 10

When we hear the term “holiday episodes,” I think a lot of our minds go straight to Gilmore Girls. This show has a festive and cozy feel with its fall foliage and winter environment. Honestly, I could write a whole article on Gilmore Girls’ holiday episodes themselves. I think this episode is one of the best because everyone from Stars Hollow comes together for dinner. It’s enjoyable to see all the different dynamics between characters, which comes with funny, memorable moments.

Black Mirror: “White Christmas” Season 2, Ep. 4

To mix up the genres on this list, I also wanted to add this Christmas episode from Black Mirror. While it may not have the cozy, feel-good vibe of some other episodes on this list, I still believe it deserves a spot on the list. Black Mirror is a great show for those who enjoy thrillers, and this episode is one of the best in my opinion. I can’t say too much about this episode without spoiling the mind-bending twists the show is known for, but this episode delivers a holiday feel whilst messing with your mind. Perfect for the holidays!

While this list could go on and on, I wanted to share some of my personal favorites. Movies and television can interpret and incorporate holidays in so many different ways. It’s interesting to see our favorite characters experiencing the same traditions we do. From sitcoms to thrillers, holiday episodes will always have a special place in viewers’ hearts.