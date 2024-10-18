The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter.

Gilmore Girls’ marathons, pumpkin spice lattes, and Red October are all tell-tale signs of autumn approaching. But in addition to the change in weather, another “season” is here. Here we go, Dancing with the Stars Season 33!

The reality show drama continues with another year and a new round of celebrities. There are already talks of Anna Delay’s bedazzled ankle monitor and the so-called sparks between supermodel Brooks Nader and her partner. In past seasons there have been some truly entertaining moments, both on and off-screen that gave the tabloids, and us angry fans, a lot to talk about. These arguments change with time—I mean the show’s been on longer than I’ve been alive—but one consistent topic of conversation is its shocking early eliminations. Us viewers love a heated twitter debate and a popcorn bucket-throwing elimination of a celebrity we thought deserved much better. And yes—it is all subjective depending if you are a fan of the celebrity or not—but every so often there is a couple that universally causes everyone to destroy the judges comment section.

Here are a few of those couples that were truly robbed of the Mirrorball Trophy.

Milo Manheim

Season 27, 2nd Place – Partner: Witney Carson

Oh the lovely season 27. In one of the most controversial wins ever, radio personality Bobby Bones, who had received consistently low scores all season, won the trophy. Unfortunately, this meant that the Disney Channel actor Milo Manheim, who had been hitting 9s since his second dance, was forced into the runner up position. Arguably one of the best contestants dance-wise, coupled with the charm to rake in votes, it was shocking and very disappointing he didn’t secure the final win. I highly recommend watching his Halloween contemporary dance, which is really jaw-dropping.

Sabrina Bryan

Season 5 and Season 15 (All Stars Season), 6th Place – Partner: Mark Ballas, Louis van Amstel

The infamous All Stars Season allowed all of the fan-favorite contestants one more shot on the dance floor. Prior to this, Cheetah Girls’ Sabrina Bryan competed in Season 5 and quickly was a favorite after topping the leaderboard for the first 4 weeks consecutively. Her perfect score for an amazing Paso Doble was record-setting. When she was eliminated in only week 6, the public was outraged. When given her chance at redemption 5 years later, she did just as amazing with another perfect score for a rumba and topping the leaderboard for two weeks running. Unfortunately, fate had other plans and she was eliminated exactly 5 years later, during the 6th week of the season.

Riker Lynch

Season 20, 2nd Place – Partner: Allison Holker

The slightly lesser known Lynch (perhpas you know his younger brother Ross Lynch), absolutely carried this entire season with his week 5 scores kicking off a reign of 10s for every dance. The actor definitely has musical talent, which translated well on the dance floor with his partner, who I personally think didn’t do him justice with the choreography. The winner of the season, Rumor Willis, certainly gave him strong competition with both contestants constantly fighting for the top of the leaderboard. In the end, he fell just short but there is a large group of DWTS fans who still believe he should have gotten the title.

Evanna Lynch

Season 27, 3rd Place – Partner: Keo Motsepe

Not related to the previous Lynch, Ms. Evanna Lynch or Luna Lovegood as she is known for, had the world rooting for her. Her charm, kindness, and growth made people fall in love with the idea of the show, all over again. Starting off slow with no dance experience, her scores were average, and slowly overtime her confidence–and her scores–sky-rocketed. Not only did her amazing scores bring her to the finals but her sweetheart personality made everyone a little nostalgic for Hogwarts. Although it was a tight season with great dancers, the fans definitely would have been happier if she had walked away with the trophy.

Simone Biles

Season 24, 4th Place – Partner: Sasha Farber

Already a household name following her domination at her first Olympic games, Simone Biles took to the dance floor and many expected her strength and size to come in handy. Season 24 had the shockingly good Rashad Jennings take the title, but Biles definitely left her mark. A fan favorite and raking in 9s and 10s starting in week 5, she was a shoe in for at least the top 5.

Juan Pablo

Season 27, 5th Place – Partner: Cheryl Burke

Season 27 was jam-packed with possible winners (except you Bobby Bones–I will never forgive you), and Juan Pablo Di Pace would have certainly been a winner any other year. Pulling in 9s at just week 2 and a perfect score in week 3, Juan Pablo and Cheryl were fan favorites. There was no denying he was an incredible dancer with great range and he just kept getting better and better. The fact that he was robbed of a finals appearance was astonishing and fans still will defend that he deserved a fair shot at the trophy. I highly recommend that everyone watch a few clips of his routines and you certainly will agree that he would have won by a landslide in any other season.

Justice for all of these contestants (and many others) who were tragically taken off the dance floor too soon. Hopefully this season will not add any celebrities to this list, but we will see. Your move, DWTS. Happy watching to all the ballroom fans!