As we’re in the middle of fall, many events, locations, and menus have been up and running for a few weeks now. Whether you’re looking for chill, autumn activities or Halloween-themed attractions, there’s plenty in the area not too far from TCNJ’s campus. Read on to learn more about where there is to do this season nearby!

1. Terhune orchards

Terhune Orchards is only about 15 minutes from campus and is perfect for picking apples, pumpkins, and many other fun fall activities. They hold “Fall Family Fun Weekends” from September to November where visitors can enjoy pumpkin painting, corn mazes, pony rides, picking and creating flower bouquets, and live music. One of the highlights of Terhune is their apple cider donuts, which have also gained traction on TikTok. These and their apple cider slushies are always big hits, and great festive food to enjoy during the season.

2. Holland Ridge Farms

Similar to Terhune, Holland Ridge is another farm but filled with flower fields about a half hour away. It’s typically very popular in the spring for their endless, vibrant tulips, but it’s just as pretty in the fall. During the fall, they hold their “U-Pick Sunflowers: Fall Festival” event where visitors can pick sunflowers, lilies, dahlias, and more flowers and create their own bouquets. They also have family weekends where visitors can enjoy face painting, caricature artists, live music, and a bubble show. It’s a very picturesque place with a beautiful aesthetic.

3. Field of terror

If you’re looking for more Halloween events, Field of Terror offers haunted houses, hayrides, and corn mazes. It’s located in Princeton about 30 minutes away and offers five attractions. During the day, the farm is open to families for non-haunted events for kids, including a pumpkin patch, hayride, and corn maze. At 6:45, the night time activities open which consist of the “Kornfield of Karnage”, “The Karnival”, “Haunted Hayride to Terror Town”, “Timmery Manor”, and “Creepy Carnival: Paintball Ride.” It is $20 for one attraction, and there are deals to enter more than one ($35 for two attractions, $45 for three, etc.). VIP passes are available to buy too, putting people in a shorter line. Field of Terror is a great place to get into the Halloween spirit nearby.

4. sleepy hollow haunted acres

Another “haunted” attraction like Field of Terror is Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres, located in Bucks County, PA about 20 minutes away. It includes three attractions: the mile long “Sleepy Hollow Hayride”, “The House in the Hollow” or Malfate Manor, and the Field of Fright. VIP tickets are also offered, though here they are called RIP tickets, allowing visitors to go to the front of the line. Aside from the haunted attractions, they also offer bonfires, refreshments, and live music. Every weekend in October, there will be live bands playing and karaoke on Sunday nights. Families can even reserve their own bonfires for the night with a reservation.

5. the bagel nook

Everyone loves an exclusive fall menu and pumpkin and apple-themed food during the season. One store that has gained a lot of attention on TikTok for their new fall menu items is The Bagel Nook. Their Princeton location is only a 20 minute drive and is a great breakfast option all year round. They have new pumpkin bagels, which are plain bagels, but orange, have the pumpkin ridges, and have the green stem in the middle. They also have new cream cheeses, like pumpkin cream cheese and apple pie cream cheese. The rest of their fall menu includes apple cider French toast bagels, maple bacon French toast bagels, and pumpkin French toast bagels. They also serve specialty drinks, like apple crumb, vanilla, and pumpkin “Nookucinos”, their takes on Frappuccinos.

6. peddler’s village

Peddler’s Village, also in Bucks County, PA, is typically very popular around the holidays but offers many fun events during the fall as well. The historical small town has many restaurants and shops, and is great for a day trip. The town is lined with scarecrows created by local residents and businesses, and visitors can vote on their favorites. Visitors can partake in a pumpkin carving contest, attend their apple festival, and attend crafting workshops which also include a happy hour for those 21+. Their “Scarecrow Shuffle” also lets attendees run or walk an 8k, 5k, 2 mile Fun Run, or a ¼ mile kids run. Even without attending these specific events, Peddler’s Village is a great town to roam around and enjoy.