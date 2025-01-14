A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter.

On Dec. 6, Netflix published its long awaited Christmas special starring one of this year’s biggest names in pop music: Sabrina Carpenter. This Christmas special included comedic music and celebrity guests, which combined created a film fans couldn’t help but look forward to. With specials like this, it’s hard not to wonder if they’re actually worth the hype, or if they’re only popular because of the big names involved. I enjoy some of Sabrina’s music –as any sane person does– but I’m not a die hard fan. This is why it was important that I view the special for myself as someone only familiar with Ms. Carpenter from her most popular songs.

My first impression of the special was how lively it was, though I expected nothing less. Sabrina Carpenter has become a household name—a well-deserved and inspiring achievement for a successful woman excelling in her field, especially, with an original song, “Buy Me Presents.” It’s a lively performance with an enjoyable, if not unexpected, saxophone solo. One wouldn’t expect a saxophone solo to be added to a Christmas song, but I thought this fit well, especially being different from Sabrina’s regular music, this solo added a fresh rich sound.

Right after “Buy Me Presents” Sabrina took Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and added her own “Nonsense” twist to it. Sabrina is well known for her song “Nonsense,” which rose to popularity on social media platforms like TikTok through playful and flirty lyrics. The special’s second musical number included teasers from the classic Christmas carol whilst introducing what the Netflix feature would consist of. There were fun little backstage clips throughout the special which rang very true of Sabrina and her brand. As enjoyable as these moments were, they felt a bit staged. While that could have been a stylistic choice, it would be nice to see Sabrina in a more authentic light along with her lively and humorous persona.

There were multiple collaborations that which I really think made this feature stand out. One of these guests was the rising pop star Tyla. Despite being aware of her talent, I was blown away by Tyla’s take on “This Christmas.” Her riffs were effortless, showcasing her vocally strong and fun image. Tyla and Sabrina sounded great together, and the unexpected collaboration made so much sense after listening. Sabrina also sang the classic “Santa Baby” with Shania Twain, which fit both their vocals wonderfully. They seemed to enjoy stage time with each other for this delightful duet. Kali Uchis also made a cameo singing the classic “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” alongside Carpenter. The two sounded beautiful together with lovely harmonies. This was one of my favorite performances from Sabrina in the special because it showcased her voice in an elegant light. The last duet was with Chappell Roan, who I thought was a perfect choice. With two of the most popular names in pop right now, this was bound to be memorable. The combination of their playful karaoke and the cozy atmosphere made this duet feel authentic, and their voices complemented each other well. These are just a few of guests included within her special and different skits performed throughout.

Towards the end of the special, Sabrina sang her original song “cindy lou who” in a dark and sorrowful setting. This song was nothing less than heartbreaking with the lyrics and her performance hitting hard. After this sad but beautiful performance, Carpenter finished up the special with “A Nonsense Christmas,” a twist on her hit song “Nonsense.” The Christmas rendition was the perfect way to end things, keeping the lyrics playful and ending with a fun twist. She created a new “Nonsense” outro, a Sabrina Carpenter tradition that fans look forward to. For each outro, she comes up with raunchy and fun rhymes to close out the song. There is no doubt that anyone who enjoys Sabrina Carpenter and her content would adore this special. With all this being said, Sabrina Carpenter’s Christmas special is full of surprises, a little humor, great music, and even had me humming a Christmas saxophone solo on my way out.