50 Things You Can Blame on Being “Just a Girl”

“I’m Just a Girl”

Most of us are familiar with the trend to blame being a girl on everything we do. Saying “I’m just a girl” has gotten me out of the most uncomfortable and ridiculous situations. To help you girls out, here are some 50 questions and statements you can use this response for (especially in chaotic circumstances):

(Some of these situations may or may not have been from experience, but we’re not here to assume).

How did you possibly hit that parked car? Why are you crying over an old person eating alone? How do you know where I live? Why did you friend my mom on facebook? Is that your 3rd coffee today? You’re 2 hours late. You knew they wouldn’t change, why would you go back? How many times are you going to watch that Jacob Elordi edit? You were going 95 mph in a 35 how did you not get a ticket? Those influencers will never know you. Why do you know all of their drama? You said you were only going to have 2 drinks…how do you not remember anything? Why did you just hug the bouncers? I thought you said he was gay? Stop trying to log into my instagram. How long has your oil change light been on? You said you had no money then came back with 3 bags from the mall. This is your insurance card, not your credit card. You said you were done with him. Why is your location showing you at his house Have you drank water at all today? Your TikTok screen time is 5 hours? Why are you telling people we’re together? Why would you not wear sunscreen? The UV is 8. You knew you had an exam, why would you go out the night before? He’s happily married with kids, he can’t possibly be your soulmate. It was just a dream…Why are you sobbing? Coffee is not a meal. You’re 20 years old, you don’t need a designated naptime. Did you seriously do a love spell on me? Maybe if you drank less, you wouldn’t have hangxiety. That’s your 40th time applying Aquaphor today. You just lied to me with a straight face for 30 minutes. Listening to Tana Mongeau’s podcast does not count as therapy. Why do you have 4 frat composites in your room? Wouldn’t you rather be bloated from a meal than throw up? Stalking his entire family line is not going to help your case. You can’t say gaslighting is your favorite sport. No, a sweet treat will not cure your depression. You guys literally just kissed…How could you have a pregnancy scare? Doing it “for the plot” is not a valid excuse. How many times have you checked to see if they viewed your story? You have 100 pieces of clothing and you wear the same three things everyday. You’ve watched that show four times already. How many times are you going to check his Snap score? Your mom still makes your doctor’s appointments for you? Just because you’re using cash doesn’t mean you’re not spending money. No, throwing away that 10-year-old stuffed animal will not hurt its feelings. How many times are you going to buy flowers just to kill them? Having a full-blown mental breakdown over putting in a ponytail is not normal. Do you need another pillow? You have 12 on your bed already. Why would you stalk if you knew it would hurt your feelings?

There you have it! Next time you’re in a situation like this (or 50 situations), remember what you absolutely can say to get you out of it.