Apple Pie Crumb Cake Recipe

By: Ava Wynkoop

A Fall Power Combo Desert

Fall calls for many fun, holiday-style desserts. Two of my favorite desserts are apple pie and crumb cake. Have you ever had trouble deciding between the two? I sure have! Well, now you don’t have to! This puts a spin on both deserts, in a delicious and fun way! This recipe takes 20 minutes to prepare, and 40 to bake. It has a total of 9 servings. Enjoy!

For this recipe you will need:

Crumb Topping:

1 ¼ cup of all-purpose flour

½ cup of brown sugar (light or dark, whatever you prefer)

¼ cup of granulated sugar

2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon of salt

½ of softened butter

Cake:

1 ½ cups of all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon or baking powder

½ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of salt

½ cup of softened unsalted butter

½ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

¼ cup of milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Confectioners’ sugar to top it off

The Apple Pie Topping:

The apple topping is apple pie filling poured on top. For the filling you will need:

12 cups of apple (8-10 apples)

1 cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup of brown sugar

¼ cup of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of salt

2 teaspoons of cinnamon (3 if you like more of a cinnamon flavor)

¼ teaspoon of nutmeg

¼ cup of cornstarch

¼ cup of water

The Filling:

Cut, and if wanted, peel the apples. (You can slice, or cube the apples). In a large pot over medium heat, add apples, sugars, lemon juice, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Simmer for 8 minutes. In a smal bowl whisk together the water and cornstarch. Pour this mixture over the apples, and let simmer for another 2 minutes, or until thickened. Remove from heat completely (move off the hot burner) and let cool. Place the topping aside for later use.

The Crumb Topping:

In a large bowl mix together the flour, both sugars, cinnamon, and salt. Using a pastry blender, or fork, gradually add the crumb mixture and mix in the softened butter until it turns into big crumbs. Set aside, and preheat the oven to 325 degrees fahrenheit.

The Cake:

In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar together until it becomes a light, fluffy, brown. (around 3 minutes) Add the milk and vanilla extract into the mixture, and mix until combined. It should look runny and a little bit curdled. On low speed, slowly add the flour mixture into the batter. Beat the mixture until the flour is incorporated. Once it becomes incorporated into the batter, stop mixing. You don’t want to overmix and make it runny. Transfer the batter into an 8×8 size pan, and spread the crumbs on top. Add the apple pie filling on top of the crumb cake. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Check in 10 minute increments to make sure you don’t over bake the cake, and it comes out soft and moist. After taking the cake out, let it cool and serve. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen.

I made this recipe for friends and family and they immediately fell in love. It is their new favorite holiday treat, and hopefully it becomes yours as well!