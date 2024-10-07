eBay Holds its First Pre-Loved Shoppable Runway Show at New York and London Fashion Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

eBay held its first ever shoppable pre-loved runway show this year during New York and London Fashion Week, in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and the British Fashion Council, according to FashionDive. The “Endless Runway” events were live streamed on the eBay app, where viewers could shop as they watched the models strut stunning second-hand looks.

The New York show took place on Sept. 5, and was curated by stylist Wisdom Kaye and co-hosted by Vogue writer Liana Satenstein. The event showcased pieces from Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford and Khaite to name a few.

The London show, marking its 40th anniversary, took place on Sept. 12 and was curated by eBay’s pre-loved style director Amy Bannerman with model Leomie Anderson as the host. The show featured vintage brands such as Vivienne Westwood and Alexander Mcqueen, as well as designs from Wales Bonner and Craig Green.

“This is the first time a pre-loved show has been on the schedule at London Fashion Week, so it’s a huge moment,” Bannerman said.

eBay is well-known for capitalizing off of current pop-culture trends, using them as a ploy to gain visibility. eBay made its debut on season nine of Love Island in 2022, replacing the series’ fast fashion sponsors with secondhand alternatives.

“Pop culture is critical in normalizing new behaviors and broadening the reach and appeal of secondhand,” said sustainability consultant Francois Souchet.

Searches for “pre-loved fashion” skyrocketed by 1600% in 2022 and “sustainable fashion” by 7000%, after eBay’s Love Island appearance. After witnessing this measurable increase in visibility in this market, eBay decided to continue its initiative during the year’s most significant fashion event.

According to Statistca’s 2023 customer insights survey, 60% of respondents in the U.S. have purchased second-hand items within the last year, up 11% since 2019. The secondhand market is currently outperforming the fast fashion industry and is projected to grow by 185% between now and 2029, while fast fashion is only expected to grow by 20%.

eBay recognizes the growing acceptance of sustainable fashion, but also realizes that there’s still distrust among many consumers. To combat this issue and conquer this market segment, the platform put in place an Authenticity Guarantee in 2021 for high-end products like watches, handbags, sneakers, and fine jewelry as of 2023.

The most revolutionary part of the two shows was its intersection with technology. eBay Live allowed viewers to instantly click to bid on items as the models came out. Each piece was highly exclusive and archival, yet accessible to diverse demographics, featuring items from $30 to over $1,000.

“It’s an intentional mismash of archival Alexander McQueen and random men’s pajama pants,” Bannerman said.

According to Vogue, Gen Z represents the major growth sector for vintage clothing, with 40% of this demographic buying secondhand, because “they can’t find styles they like in current collections.” eBay’s global general manager of fashion Kristy Keoghan hopes this event will inspire designers to bring back more of their beloved archive pieces to further embrace circular fashion.

eBay’s Endless Runway is making history, being the first entirely secondhand runway show at New York and London Fashion Week. These shows serve as a testament to how pre-loved pieces can still embody elegance and style. Its continued leverage of pop culture positions it well in the growing market for sustainable fashion, which will help it gain recognition against its competitors, including Poshmark and Depop.