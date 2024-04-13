The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a place for students to grow and learn about themselves in many different areas. In my experience, I was diagnosed with moderate ADHD after nearly failing my first semester of college. Since most people with ADHD are diagnosed during their childhood, I felt less equipped to succeed academically with my late diagnosis. Rather than let my diagnosis define me, I started exploring new study methods that worked well with my ADHD. Personally, I have found that prioritizing organizational tools, incorporating movement, and creating visuals significantly improved my study methods.

1. Organizational tools

I used to really struggle with time management before my diagnosis. I tended to procrastinate way too much and would often lose track of my work. In order to improve my time management skills, I started using the digital Notion app on my laptop. Notion offers many free customizable templates for academic planners, class schedules, course notes, projects, budgeting, etc… Not only has this app helped me stay organized and keep track of my work, but everything is all in one place!

2. Incorporating movement

I started incorporating movement when I studied my course materials. From writing concepts down multiple times to exercising while learning, I found that different types of movement improved my memorization skills. When it came to STEM related concepts, I would spend time learning a concept/chapter, complete practice questions, then take a jog or 50 jumping jacks. Additionally, I would walk around my house while reciting the content from my speech and certain liberal arts classes. Both these methods allowed me to get any built up energy out of my system without becoming too tired to finish studying.

3. Creating visuals

Lastly, I found that creative visuals really improved my understanding of material, especially in science classes like neuroscience and biology. I personally recommend goodnotes, which is an app with multiple templates that allows you to digitally write on a tablet or iPad. Additionally, you can paste pictures into Goodnotes and write notes on top of them. I found that the movement of physically writing down the material along with a picture really helped reinforce the material. Additionally, it kept me from getting distracted with other tasks because I was actively moving my hands.