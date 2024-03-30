Why Staying Connected With My Grandma Is On The Top Of My Priority List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, the people we are surrounded by changes a lot. Aside from social circles, we are independent from our families for the first time in our lives and it’s up to us which family members we keep in contact with. It becomes more difficult to stay in touch when you’re far away from family, so you might have to be the one to initiate conversation. My family understands how busy I am, so I know it means a lot to them when I initiate phone calls or texts.

I never had to be the one to reach out to other people when I lived at home. I could easily talk to my grandparents when my parents were on the phone with them, and I saw my siblings and parents all the time. As I get older, it’s apparent that I have less time to spend with my grandparents.

I only see my grandma once or twice a year for Christmas and sometimes in the summer. Currently, four out of her seven grandchildren are adults in college with increasing responsibilities. Things do get hectic and we sometimes forget to take a moment to talk to our loved ones, but they’re always just a call away. It really is the simple, sporadic chats that are so meaningful, and make me prioritize making phone calls more often.

Interviewing My Grandma

I interviewed my mom’s mother to understand her perspective. Sometimes we forget the impact our words and actions have on other people, even when positive. I wanted to share this conversation with my grandmother to showcase the pure joy a random call can make.

Her Campus: How do you feel about getting calls and messages from your grandchildren?

Karen Beerman: It lights up my life. It’s like three or four shots of vitamin B-12. It’s such an uplifting, enlightening, and precious feeling, you know, when I look at my phone and it’s a call from one of my grandchildren.

HC: Do you think your grandchildren have played an important role in your life?

KB: Absolutely, they have. Particularly Grace, having a severely disabled grandchild has had a big impact on me. In one way, a good way, Grace being a part of our family has made all of us more empathetic. Just more kind people because of Grace and her challenges. I think it has just made us all better.

This is probably insignificant but you grandchildren have continued to give me so much laughter, giggles, chuckles, and memories. Precious, precious memories of the time I have spent with every single one of you. You have given me many happy memories, many happy, special memories.

HC: Do you feel connected to your grandkids?

KB: The older that my grandchildren have gotten, I do feel less connected mainly because of the geographical distance. I can’t see y’all all the time, that’s why I wanted y’all to send pictures of your apartment or dorm room you’re living in right now. I want to be able to visualize y’all in your space. I know there’s love on both sides, but as far as the connection, I feel like I had more of a connection with y’all when y’all were smaller, when y’all were closer. That’s kinda a natural thing. That’s a normal kinda process I think.

HC: As our lives have gotten busier, how could we maintain the connection?

KB: You know the obvious, more phone calls, more photos shared, more texts, more visits, but you know with me in Florida and y’all in Texas that gets tricky with air travel and everything. I think I need to work harder at keeping connected. I hesitate because I know y’all are a heck of a lot busier than I am. I think we all have to work at it. Any relationship, whether it’s grandmother and grandchildren or not, it’s a relationship and relationships you have to work at. I need to make an effort, but I am so pleased when y’all do reach out to me.

Growing up comes with a lot of challenges, and making the transition into college makes it feel like everything is happening all at once. Having the support system of my family and my amazing grandma has genuinely made things easier. I am beyond grateful for the people who raised me and I will not hesitate to make that phone call to let them know I am thinking about them.