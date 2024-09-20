The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me – obsessed with sushi – you find yourself craving it at least once a week (fine, like once a day). Sometimes it’s impossible to know where the best places are, which place will cost the least, and who has the best quality fish. So, here’s a list to help you out a little.

so what are all the sushi places?

Sushi Masa College Station* 4.7✩ $20-30

*I’ve eaten there

Yummi Yummi

Kanji Sushi Bar

My experiences

If you’re looking for something that’s not super expensive, I’d definitely go for either Aji Sushi or Yummi Yummi, both have great happy hour deals that you can take advantage of. If you’re not too much of a sushi person and favor fried rice, you can even get a bowl with whatever stuff you can put into it for $12.99* (*not including tax) at Yummi Yummi. Between the two, I prefer Yummi Yummi strictly because of their bowls and the Be My Guest roll.

“This is my 4th time coming here and I just love it. The sushi is always so good and the servers are so nice. The food comes out fast which is great. Definitely recommend stopping by. Prices aren’t that bad either.” -Adriana P. on Yelp about Yummi Yummi

Continuing on the fried rice kick, if you’re a fan of hibachi, I’d recommend F&F Japanese Grill. Although I haven’t tried their sushi/sashimi, it’s essentially a fast-food version of hibachi and it’s divine! I would say it’s closer to $20 per person, though. I’ve always loved hibachi, but I don’t have the time or money to go to a sit-down hibachi restaurant, so this is a great alternative. Although it may be a bit more expensive, they give you plenty of food, so I believe it’s worth the cost.

The first place I ever tried was 40 Tempura, and although I don’t have the strongest recollection of it, my family and I all collectively enjoyed it. After that, we tried out Oishi Sushi. On top of great sushi, they have authentic Chinese food, so you can easily find something that suits you – sushi, rice, noodles, etc.

“From the first time my wife and I stopped in here for some sushi on a date night about a year ago, we knew we had found our new favorite place! We have slowly worked our way across the menu and have come to find that IT’S ALL DELICIOUS! At this point we go in and ask for chefs choice of sushi and a traditional Chinese dish. They NEVER have disappointed us!” -Gabriel S. on Google Reviews about Oishi Sushi

My favorite sushi place

Out of all places on this list, Blue Fin Sushi Fusion is my all-time favorite. If you’re looking for high-quality food, hole-in-the-wall vibes, and a friendly staff, this is the place! Every time I’ve gone there, their food is always top-notch and they decorate every meal with fresh flowers. Not only are you having delicious food, but a wonderful experience as well.

The great thing about College Station, TX is that it’s full of people from different towns, meaning there are a variety of cultures to learn and try for yourself. Ever since I was younger, I’ve always loved sushi and once I moved here, I made it a mission to test out all of the restaurants. Now that I’m doing more research, I haven’t even heard of some of these places, so now I have more rolls to try!