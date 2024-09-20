Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

If you’re anything like me – obsessed with sushi – you find yourself craving it at least once a week (fine, like once a day). Sometimes it’s impossible to know where the best places are, which place will cost the least, and who has the best quality fish. So, here’s a list to help you out a little.

so what are all the sushi places?

*I’ve eaten there

AD 4nXfQZZr0AcATLIySTrcHhxLh7B8FG5S4S8PCVtvI2TMgtFZ5hdMcECJFUJ2xltN5obiYeq5w

Yummi Yummi

AD 4nXfy7RhJKmpBx k5rK6wAQvT2wU5uXIO5JzMnhiHF1CKVZZcEewb5c6lWRqD uOjPpI BUsbd7voaxf k6dbRW2k5z9YLZ0aNx5QeFxLL3HMG0SR181F1G4ONRhztXjz12W eOf8joD7Nd0C FbZ74H5kqWg?key=VIB3sqspCF2XygLoMD5YUw

Kanji Sushi Bar

My experiences

If you’re looking for something that’s not super expensive, I’d definitely go for either Aji Sushi or Yummi Yummi, both have great happy hour deals that you can take advantage of. If you’re not too much of a sushi person and favor fried rice, you can even get a bowl with whatever stuff you can put into it for $12.99* (*not including tax) at Yummi Yummi. Between the two, I prefer Yummi Yummi strictly because of their bowls and the Be My Guest roll.

“This is my 4th time coming here and I just love it. The sushi is always so good and the servers are so nice. The food comes out fast which is great. Definitely recommend stopping by. Prices aren’t that bad either.”

-Adriana P. on Yelp about Yummi Yummi

Continuing on the fried rice kick, if you’re a fan of hibachi, I’d recommend F&F Japanese Grill. Although I haven’t tried their sushi/sashimi, it’s essentially a fast-food version of hibachi and it’s divine! I would say it’s closer to $20 per person, though. I’ve always loved hibachi, but I don’t have the time or money to go to a sit-down hibachi restaurant, so this is a great alternative. Although it may be a bit more expensive, they give you plenty of food, so I believe it’s worth the cost.

@realtalkrachel

F&F Japanese Grill was soooo good!!! #japanesegrill #viral #collegestation #habachi

♬ Tokyo Drift – Xavier Wulf

The first place I ever tried was 40 Tempura, and although I don’t have the strongest recollection of it, my family and I all collectively enjoyed it. After that, we tried out Oishi Sushi. On top of great sushi, they have authentic Chinese food, so you can easily find something that suits you – sushi, rice, noodles, etc.

“From the first time my wife and I stopped in here for some sushi on a date night about a year ago, we knew we had found our new favorite place! We have slowly worked our way across the menu and have come to find that IT’S ALL DELICIOUS! At this point we go in and ask for chefs choice of sushi and a traditional Chinese dish. They NEVER have disappointed us!”

-Gabriel S. on Google Reviews about Oishi Sushi

My favorite sushi place

Out of all places on this list, Blue Fin Sushi Fusion is my all-time favorite. If you’re looking for high-quality food, hole-in-the-wall vibes, and a friendly staff, this is the place! Every time I’ve gone there, their food is always top-notch and they decorate every meal with fresh flowers. Not only are you having delicious food, but a wonderful experience as well.

The great thing about College Station, TX is that it’s full of people from different towns, meaning there are a variety of cultures to learn and try for yourself. Ever since I was younger, I’ve always loved sushi and once I moved here, I made it a mission to test out all of the restaurants. Now that I’m doing more research, I haven’t even heard of some of these places, so now I have more rolls to try!

Tayla McLean is a member of the Texas A&M University chapter of Her Campus. As a part of the writing and editing committee, she sometimes finds it easier to "type" her mind than speak it. Throughout the semester, she'll write a few articles talking about her interests, hobbies, and experiences. Beyond her role at Her Campus, Tayla has dedicated 5 years of her life to working at Raising Cane's - even got a mounted salmon for it - and 3 years at Urban Table. Despite her experience in the restaurant and food business, Tayla is pursuing a Psychology degree and plans to get her Master's degree in Counseling after graduating. With her passion to help people, she's currently an advocate for SARC - Sexual Assault Resource Center - where she answers hotline calls and helps survivors of sexual assault. When Tayla is not at school or working, she spends her free time with her head in her books, eating out with friends, or at the gym. Her top three movies include Grease, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Clueless, in no particular order. Other days, she's either cuddled up with her boyfriend and her cat or she's working on her books - she's currently working on the third book in her trilogy!