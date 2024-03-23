The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being able to experience study abroad is probably one of the best opportunities to take advantage of in your college years. This past winter break, I travelled to London, England with a few other students and had the time of my life. It was so perfect, though, I wish I realized a few more things before starting my abroad experience for the first time.

Travel light

Honestly, I packed WAY too many items that I didn’t even end up using. Most of these consisted of extra items of clothing that I thought would be necessary, but they definitely weren’t. Since I travelled to a place that was cold and rainy all the time, I wore a jacket at all times, so it didn’t matter if I wore the same shirt multiple times. Also, as soon as I got to the airport, my bag was just at the maximum weight, so if you want to bring home any gifts for family or friends, make sure to have that extra space in your carry-on or your checked bag. You may not realize exactly how many people you want to buy things for in your life until you find that you have no more room in your bags. I got lucky by stuffing heavy clothing items in my carry-on.

Bring a debit or credit card

This one is definitely crucial. I brought my debit card and worked extra hours before I left for my trip to make sure I had enough money for the entire time I was there. I am very lucky that I worked those extra hours because I almost ran out of money. I didn’t really take into account the amount of public transportation, food, and miscellaneous items I would have to pay for. For the transportation, most of it was covered by the study abroad organization, but there were a few times where it wasn’t. This was when we were going to and from our hotel and the airport, and when my friends and I wanted to take a weekend trip to Oxford University one weekend. The food was the most expensive part of it all. Our excursions took place far from our hotel and consisted of long day trips, so almost every day, we had to buy our own lunch and sometimes dinner. It drains the bank account fast, so it is good to monitor everything that you are buying.

DOn’t depend on scholarship money

When you apply for a study abroad trip and they accept you, you have only a certain amount of time to put in a large deposit and accept or decline the offer. Sadly, you won’t know if you get the scholarship until after you have paid for most of the trip, and they won’t return the money that you put in, even if you want to back out of it. I had to make a quick decision based off of what I thought was best for me, personally. If you are solely depending on getting a scholarship, or you can’t pay right away, there are options where you can ask for a payment plan or you can ask if you are allowed to pay for it the next semester.

My study abroad experience was one of the most fun and best experiences I have had during my 3 years at Texas A&M. I made so many lifelong friends, memories, and learned so much about myself and school from my abroad experience. If you are planning on studying abroad, whether it is for a full semester or only a couple weeks, it is important to take everything into account before you leave, and I hope you have the best time!