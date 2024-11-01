The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Politics has been in the foreground of many events in the sphere of media. To vote is a human right and in the United States has been since the creation of democracy in the United States of America.

For women, the time and the ability to vote was quite different, from 1920 women were finally granted the democratic and human right to use their voice and cast their vote toward any of their most personally valued political candidates. Given this ability, it has been stated in the years following many women used their ability to cast their ballot but it slowly dwindled in the 21st century specifically among young college voters. Voting is an ability many women in history have to fight for and in this 2024 election young voters, men, and women would be the most important to use.

Brief Overview: 2024 main Presidential Candidates

Democratic Candidates

President Kamala Harris : Current Vice President of the U.S., First female Vice President, previous California state senator, and attorney general.

Vice President Tim Waltz : Minnesota governor, previous high school teacher, veteran, and chair in the Democratic Governor’s Associations.

Republican Candidates

President Donald Trump : Former President of the U.S. (2017-2021), Entrepreneurial background, was impeached in 2021. He was convicted of 34 counts of felony crimes which comprised of him illegally scheming to influence the 2016 election. He was sentenced earlier this year.

Vice President J.D Vance : Trump’s running nominee for Vice President, an Ohio state senator, author, and marine veteran.

Why Should You Vote?

In the past years, females have been subjected to and shown policies and legislation that inhibit the freedom of what it means to be a Female American Citizen. Statistically, it has been shown through surveys that women have been feeling frustrated and unheard , especially college women when it comes to our government politics.

Policies like Reproductive care, Abortion, Gaza-Isreal, Ukraine-Russia, Border policies, Healthcare, Inflation, Housing crisis, Inclusivity, Economy, Climate change, Education systems, Gun control, and many more internal subjects are all at risk during elections. Not voting can impact you and the life around you dramatically. Even if it is perceived as “a lot” and “my vote will not change or matter”, it does, it truly does.

In Texas, and many other states registration has ended but early voting and in-person voting is beginning.

To check if you are registered, if your location is the correct location, your voter ID, and any information on voting in Texas, the Texas Electionet Administration System Voting Portal supplies all the information you need to be ready to vote in this upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Early voting began on October 21st – November 1st.

In-person voting is on November 5th, 2024