Overwhelmed. A feeling myself and many others come to know throughout our time in college. One that can take away from living in the moment, appreciating experiences, and finding the little joys in everyday life. From my experience, allowing myself to reflect and appreciate the smaller moments in life has helped me gain a larger appreciation for being able to be alive but also given me a new perspective on the importance of time.

In the midst of midterms, organization events, and spring break, it can be easy to become bogged down in life’s demands and tasks. When I feel this weight, I try to use it as a time to acknowledge the people, experiences, and joys of everyday life. While I know that routines help us stay on track, I think that breaking out of that to reflect on experiences helps me stay present and grateful for all that is around me.

But what do life’s little joys look like? Everyone’s joys look different. I believe what is most important is to find people and experiences that fulfill you. Fulfillment can come from winning an award to seeing a cute dog walk across campus. When I sit down and consider all that is around ME, I truly believe it brings the opportunity to realize all that I have.

Lately, I’ve been feeling the rut of almost being halfway through the spring semester. Exams are more frequent, homework feels like it takes hours to do, and balancing school with work and organizations feels like a tasking demand. BUT, in the midst of it all, I found rest. I found appreciation. And I found joy.

College life feels highly romanticized to me in a way that simply isn’t realistic. I found myself wishing for more – more friends, more experiences, more happiness, when in truth, college isn’t always supposed to be those things. It’s about balance. It’s about finding the silver lining. Even though I’m no expert, here are some ways I’ve been able to find joy in the mundane.

Most days I drive home from work or school, I get to see the sunset. While the sky is something we see everyday, every sunset looks different. The vibrant colors flush the sky, and what a privilege it is to be able to see that. I realize that not everyone has the ability to see those beautiful colors or experience the awe that comes with it. I also have found great joy in the sun shining bright during the day. Texas had several rainy weeks, and to feel the sun and get to enjoy its bright presence outside always makes me smile brighter. There is no greater feeling than walking to campus on a warm, bright day, or enjoying a picnic with your friends. One that I have most recently been keeping at the forefront of my mind is the joy of listening to my favorite music. I love to turn on my Spotify daylist and play my indie music. Even though it regenerates often throughout the day, I love seeing what it creates for me, and the element of surprise keeps me on my toes.

Sometimes, my little joys don’t come from something I see everyday. For example, when I see a cute dog at work, I love being able to pet it. Sometimes, seeing that cute dog was the best part of my day! Or maybe it’s just quality time with a close friend. When I am able to just treasure time with friends, I truly feel that it fulfills me in a way that many other things can’t. I also love a good day of shopping small and local. Attending College Station/Bryan events has been something I have been trying to do more, and they always leave me feeling excited!

Oftentimes I feel like the most apparent joys are the ones that feel “big.” One of my favorite joys is going to concerts. Concerts make me feel connected to the world and others. I feel free, genuine, and pure joy when I’m at one. Another recent one would be celebrating my 21st birthday. I felt surrounded by people who love me, and I felt so treasured. Both of these events felt “big,” but I am here to tell you that there can be just as much joy in the mundane.

Joy comes in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. Joy can be picking a pretty flower. Joy can be making a great test grade on an exam. Joy can be a spontaneous piercing or tattoo. Or joy can be something you find in everyday life. I urge you all to find your joys. Find the things that make you feel blissful, appreciative, and loved. Joy surrounds the world, and when I found that for myself, my world became something so much greater. So, as that TikTok sound would say, “I think I like this little life.”