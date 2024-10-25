THE GIRL’S VERSION OF THE SUPER BOWL: THE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After 6 years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has made its long-awaited return. Known for it’s iconic wings, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has drawn millions of viewers since its debut in 1995. This year on October 15th, girls across the country rallied around their TV’s in anticipation to watch the show since its brief break after 2018. Not only did this year’s show deliver glamorous looks and beloved familiar faces, it also emphasized inclusivity and empowerment.

Without further ado, let’s look at some of the iconic moments from the show that made it so memorable for viewers.

The hadid sisters

There’s one thing about the Hadid sisters: they certainly know how to leave an impression and that’s exactly what they did on the runway this past Tuesday. Gigi Hadid opened the show wearing a stunning pink ensemble, that resembled Cupid, along with these huge pink wings that actually EXTENDED. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid brought a more edgy look to the runway in a red lingerie set paired with a striking red and black feathered coat. Although the Hadid sister’s looks were completely different, they both set the tone for the evening.

The BTS Clips

There was just something so authentic and sweet about the behind-the-scene clips. It’s always so interesting to see the process of the models getting styled before they walk the runway, but this year the clips just seemed so nostalgic, almost like a nod to past shows. The audience got to see more of the model’s personalities as they interacted with each other and shared silly moments on camera. Overall, the behind-the-scene clips just added a more personal touch to the show and the models.

The performances

This year’s performers included Lisa from Blackpink, Tyla, and the legend herself, Cher. Lisa opened up the show on top of a motorcycle, really setting that edgy tone for the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Tyla, later made her entrance in a glittering, silver ensemble and captured the crowd’s attention as she did her own strut down the runway. Saving the best for last, Cher headlined the show performing two of her hit songs, “Believe” and “Strong Enough”. Not only did these performances bring life to the runway, they also emphasized Victoria’s Secret’s message of women empowerment as this trio made history as the first all-women musical lineup to perform in the show.

The return of former angels

This year, fans got to see many familiar faces return to walk the runway, such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Irina Shayk, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandro Ambrosia, and even THE Tyra Banks, among so many others. The return of so many former angels made the night so nostalgic and even more memorable for viewers. My personal favorite look was Adriana Lima’s iridescent butterfly wings, along with Candice Swanepeol’s wings that actually spelled out “Victoria’s Secret”.

The mother-daughter duo

English supermodel Kate Moss made her return to the runway as she made her first appearance at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, accompanied by her daughter, Lila Moss, who officially made her debut as well. Kate Moss walked the runway in a black, sheer lace dress over a black cutout bodysuit while her daughter sported wings that actually SPELLED out her name — how iconic is that?

The new angels’ debut

We also got to welcome a lineup of new angels as they made their first appearance on the Victoria’s Secret runway. Among these new faces were Ashley Graham, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and the first Chinese model to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, Liu Wen. I enjoyed seeing these brand new faces, but what I loved even more was the diversity and inclusivity of this year’s show. This year, we truly saw a shift toward embracing more women from different backgrounds and with different body shapes. I’m hoping that this shift continues to happen across the fashion industry as we start to embrace authenticity and more representation in fashion.

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show seems to mark a new era of women empowerment, inclusivity, and more authenticity. I’m so excited to see what’s in store for the future and who we’ll see walk the runway next.

Missed this year’s show? You can still watch the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Amazon Prime and on Victoria’s Secret’s YouTube channel. Grab your friends and go check out all the stunning looks from this year’s show!