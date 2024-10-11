The Girl’s Guide to Formula 1: Drivers, Teams, and More!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever wonder why your friends are suddenly obsessed with watching cars go vroom? Welcome to the chaotic, high-speed world of Formula One.

From TikTok fan edits to Netflix drama, Formula One has found a whole new wave of fans in recent years. It’s not just fast cars and fancy logos — it’s a mix of thrilling races, intense rivalries, and the kind of off-track drama that would make any reality show blush. So, what exactly is Formula One, and why is everyone so hooked?

What is Formula 1?

Let’s start simple. Formula One, or F1 for short, is the highest level of single-seater, open-wheel racing in the world. Picture this: sleek, high-tech race cars zooming around circuits at mind-bending speeds, piloted by some of the best drivers on the planet. It’s more intense than your average Sunday football game — and with way more glam.

The Racing Season

Unlike most sports that wrap up in a few months, F1 runs nearly all year. The season kicks off in mid-January and stretches into early December, featuring 24 races (called Grand Prixs) spread across 5 continents. (FYI, there’s even a race in Austin, Texas, so yes, it’s time to plan your road trip).

Each race weekend isn’t just one race — it’s a whole event. Here’s how it goes down:

Friday: Practice sessions (aka FP1 and FP2) let teams test their cars and iron out any wrinkles.

Saturday: Final practice and then qualifying (or “quali”), where drivers fight for the best starting spot.

Sunday: The main event — the Grand Prix. Drivers compete to score points, snag a podium finish, or, if they’re lucky, cross the finish line first to grab that checkered flag.

Oh, and sometimes there’s a bonus event called a Sprint race — basically a mini version of Sunday’s race where drivers can compete for points towards the World Drivers Championship. Think of it as a pre-game showdown.

Teams & Drivers

Now, let’s talk teams. In F1, there are 10 teams, each with two drivers. So, you’ve got 20 drivers duking it out across the season, vying for podiums and that coveted championship trophy. Each team is a powerhouse of strategy and technology. You’ve got the drivers (the stars of the show), the Team Principals (think coach and CEO rolled into one), and a slew of engineers and mechanics working behind the scenes. Each team operates like a well-oiled machine — literally.

The drivers are as iconic as the cars they drive. From legends like Lewis Hamilton (7-time world champ and full-on fashion icon) to rising stars like Lando Norris (the guy behind all those viral TikTok edits), the lineup changes each season but remains packed with talent and personality. And speaking of changing, driver swaps and team name changes are part of the F1 drama. Keeping up with it all? That’s part of the fun.

Here's a quick look at the grid in the 2024 season:

Each team's goal? To win the World Constructors' Championship. For the drivers? It's all about the World Drivers' Championship. Basically, you need to finish in the top 10 to earn points, and whoever has the most by the end of the season gets crowned world champ. Naturally, the better you place, the more points you earn — and points are everything. Shoutout to Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, who've both snagged the title seven times. As of now, Max Verstappen is the reigning champ, but McLaren's Lando Norris is hot on his heels this season.

So, What About the Girls?

As you probably noticed, none of the current driver lineup included any women or nonbinary drivers. Why is that?

Unfortunately, not many girls are encouraged to pursue professional racing, so we don’t see a lot of girls racing in Formula One. Between sponsors looking for “real champions” and the lack of sponsors, training, or support, it’s been incredibly difficult to make a breakthrough in a largely male-dominated sport. Motorsports, including F1, haven’t historically been a space that’s encouraged women to climb the ranks. But that’s starting to change.

Say hello to F1 Academy, the junior-level racing championship exclusively for women. F1 Academy is giving young women a platform to show off their skills — and, fingers crossed, one day see a female driver on the F1 grid.

The format is pretty similar to F1, with practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and two races every weekend. Drivers earn points like in F1, and at the end of the season, the top five finishers can earn Super Licence points, putting them one step closer to making the leap into the Formula-level races.

Compared to the 10 teams and 20 drivers lineup we saw previously, F1 Academy hosts 15 drivers across five major teams, with three drivers representing a respective team, whilst often receiving training and support from one of the major Formula One teams or sponsors.



Here's a look at the F1 Academy teams and drivers:

These women are paving the way for future generations, proving that motorsport isn’t just for the boys.

Why is it so popular?

In a nutshell: it’s the drama, the tech, and the spectacle. F1 is basically reality TV with cars — there’s the glitz and glam of Monaco, the heartbreak of a crash, the nail-biting finishes. Plus, with social media and shows like Drive to Survive putting this sport into the spotlight, it’s become a lot more accessible to new fans. Formula One isn’t just about fast cars — it’s about becoming part of a global phenomenon where passion and precision collide. Whether you’re tuning in for the cutthroat rivalries, the glitz and glamour of the paddock, or just the thrill of watching these drivers push the limits at over 200 mph, F1 has something for everyone. It’s a world where split-second decisions can make or break a race, where team strategy is as important as a driver’s skill, and where the drama is just as exciting off the track as it is on it.

Whether you’re here for the cars, the chaos, or just because Lewis Hamilton is that guy, welcome to the grid, girl. It’s a wild ride.