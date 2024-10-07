Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
College Station, Texas, October 7, 2024Texas A&M’s Philippine Student Association(PhilSA) will host its 26th annual Isang Mahal this Friday! They’ll have over 30 acts including several A&M dance teams and singers. The line-up includes performers from universities and schools around the state such as Rice, UT, Baylor, UNT, UTD, and many more. And for this year’s guest performer, TAMU PhilSA is hosting the wonderfully accomplished Filipino-American artist, Lyn Lapid!

While enjoying the show, you’ll be able to buy fresh cookies, handcrafted jewelry, vintage & thrifted clothing, and more all from small businesses local to the Bryan-College Station area. There’s even Isang Mahal One Love Talent Show Merch, designed by TAMU PhilSA, available for purchase! Tickets for this event are $15 during presale and will be $17 at the door.

Isang Mahal is a talent show event held every year to celebrate Filipino American History Month and showcase a variety of cultures and talents. So come out and support all the effort the amazing TAMU PhilSA has put into creating this event, cheer for all the performers on stage, and buy from all the small businesses in our community!

When: 6 PM – 10 PM on Friday, October 11th, 2024

Location: Rudder Auditorium; 401 Joe Routt Blvd Suite 205, College Station, TX 77843

For more information and link to tickets visit Texas A&M PhilSA’s Instagram: @tamuphilsa

