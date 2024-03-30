The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I would like to first start by saying that this is my experience with switching majors and I acknowledge that everyone’s situation is different. I’m writing this mainly to show what it can be like switching majors and some reasons for doing so.

So, to start, I was a chemistry major and I loved chemistry, but I wasn’t interested in medical school or working in a lab. I wanted a career that involved interacting with people and improving their lives. At the end of my sophomore year, I realized that psychology could allow me to do this, so I decided to minor in it. To get a minor in psychology, I talked to my advisor and then stated in an email to the psychology department that I wanted a minor in psychology. It is important to note that other departments may have different ways of applying to their minors so make sure to research the one that you want. I used minoring in psychology as a way to see if it was something I was truly passionate about and not even through my first semester I wanted to switch my major. If you’re not sure whether the major you want to switch to is right for you, a minor in the area you’re interested in could be helpful. I recommend talking to an advisor to get their input as it is better to have more information than less.

After I decided to switch my major to psychology, I met with a chemistry advisor to see what the next steps I needed to take were. When I was contemplating changing my major in chemistry, I knew that one of the two advisors wasn’t going to be very supportive. I made sure to talk to the other advisor who I knew would be more helpful and understanding. They were incredibly supportive and provided me with all the necessary information I needed to make an informed decision. I’m grateful for their guidance and encouragement during that time. Based on my experience when working with advisors, some of them don’t have the best interest of the student in mind and will try to scare them into staying with their major. This is why I recommend meeting with multiple advisors and getting different takes on what you plan to do. I wish I had known that beforehand because I would have switched earlier if I hadn’t listened to my chemistry advisor sophomore year.

My chemistry advisor told me to go to the TAPS website and fill out the TAPS application. While I waited for the application to be approved, I met with a psychology advisor to see what classes I needed to take to switch to the major. When switching to a different major, specific classes may be needed before you can switch. The TAPS program makes you a general study major, allowing you to take the classes you need. Hopefully, you’ll be able to take them the next semester as you can only stay in TAPS for a limited amount of time. My advice is to register for the classes you need for the major and register for general classes such as POLS, History, English, and Creative Arts as you need those classes to graduate anyway. It is also important to note that you may not have access to the classes right away as people in the major have priority. If you go to the Degree Evaluation tab in Howdy there’s an option for a “What if” Degree. After clicking on the major of your choice, you can view the required courses for that degree to create a more detailed schedule.

Once I got my schedule set up, I met with a psychology advisor to talk about what was required of me to switch. To switch to a psychology major I had to have a GPA of 2.75, no more than 75 hours and I had to have taken PBSI 107 and 245. There are different requirements for other majors, and you have to make sure you meet them. I met with a psychology advisor at the beginning and middle of the semester to make sure I was on track to fill out the application. During the mid-semester meeting, I found out that I was over the maximum credit hours by a few hours and the advisor told me that they would make an exception if I made a GPA of 3.2. I recommend knowing the advisors of the major you are switching to because it shows them that you are dedicated and it makes them more willing to work with you.

When switching majors, knowing when deadlines are is very important, as the application to switch only opens once a semester. You don’t want to be a part of the TAPS program longer than you have to. After I submitted the psychology application, a few weeks went by before I was emailed that I was a psychology major. I was so happy that I got in and I immediately started embracing my new major. The two semesters I lived with anxiety and uncertainty paid off. To recap my story, I was a chemistry major for 2 and a half years, a general studies major for a semester, and a psychology major my senior year. Now I’m going to grad school to become a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst. If you realize you may want to pursue another major, start by getting a minor in it and see if it is a great fit for you and if it is, take the leap and go for it.