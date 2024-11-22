Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

My faith has always played a big role in my life. I was surrounded by knowledge of the Bible since I was a child, but I never truly understood the meaning of following God until now and listening to other testimonies. From all of the testimony’s I have listened to, most involve that one monumental moment in a person’s life that changed how they saw everything. Listening to these testimony’s and knowing how much a person can go through and find God in the end gives me hope. At the same time though, it makes me feel like my relationship with God isn’t enough. I understand that my relationship with God wasn’t one built in extreme conditions that flipped a switch in me. My journey with God was gradual and despite my faith I still sometimes feel that I can’t compare to those people who found God despite everything that pushed against them.

With time I have learned to stop comparing my relationship with God with others. I realized that my faith has as much meaning as I give it. I don’t need to suffer or experience a miracle to strengthen my faith in God. What I need to do is be thankful for what I do have. To be thankful that my relationship with God has been a peaceful one. To know that I am incredibly lucky to be able to grow up in a loving family that didn’t push toxic, religious rhetoric on me, that let me follow God on my own and build up my own interest in learning more about the Bible. I know I’m not perfect and I never will be, but knowing that God will bless my future, that he will stand beside me, and help me grow as a person and be content with all I am so fortunate enough to have is enough for me.

Valeria is a member of the Her Campus TAMU chapter. She is a part of the Public Relations in this organization and is excited to explore and fine tune her writing techniques. Beyond Her Campus, she is also involved in the Pre-Law Society and Visual Arts committee. She is currently studying Political Science and is eager to start her journey towards attending Law School. In her free time, Valeria enjoys reading, journaling, and trying out new recipes for different dishes and treats. She is currently getting more engaged in Bible study and is enthusiastic about developing her understanding of the Bible and in turn strengthening her faith.