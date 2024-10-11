Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pumpkin Grass
Pumpkin Grass
Photo by Pixabay
Culture > News

Say Hello to Fall at The Gardens

Hannah Morris
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, October 11, 2024 – The beautiful Gardens at Texas A&M is hosting a festival to welcome the fall season. Stroll through the picturesque garden as you sip on some fall drinks and visit with the community. Throughout the festival you can find tables and tents with fun, interactive, and educational activities. There is also a designated Sensory Free Zone for attendees who need a bit more quiet at the event.

The Gardens welcomes the Brazos County community to this FREE event from 9-11:30 a.m. on October 19th. For more information on parking and festival activities, visit the event webpage here.

Happy Fall Y’all!

Hannah Morris is a senior political science major and journalism/psychology minor at Texas A&M University. She has been a member of Her Campus at TAMU for 2 years and served as the Public Relations Director for the 2023-2024 school year. Her favorite topics to cover in her articles includes all things film, music and pop culture. Beyond Her Campus, Hannah works as a Student Assistant in TV and Digital Content at KAMU Broadcasting, where she assists at production shoots while also writing and creating content for KAMU Marketing and Communications. Hannah is also a freelance proofreader, with a proofreading and editing certification from the Proofread Anywhere training program. In her free time, Hannah enjoys spending time with her dog, Emmylou. She loves to go on new adventures, read fun books, or attend concerts with friends. She is a music and film connoisseur, and hopes to one day attend law school and work in either industry.