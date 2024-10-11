Say Hello to Fall at The Gardens

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, October 11, 2024 – The beautiful Gardens at Texas A&M is hosting a festival to welcome the fall season. Stroll through the picturesque garden as you sip on some fall drinks and visit with the community. Throughout the festival you can find tables and tents with fun, interactive, and educational activities. There is also a designated Sensory Free Zone for attendees who need a bit more quiet at the event.

The Gardens welcomes the Brazos County community to this FREE event from 9-11:30 a.m. on October 19th. For more information on parking and festival activities, visit the event webpage here.

Happy Fall Y’all!