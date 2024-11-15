Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I’ll try to keep this article Short ‘n Sweet but I have so SO many things I could say about Sabrina Carpenter. On October 28th, 2024, Sabrina Carpenter performed her tour Short ‘n Sweet in Austin, TX. She sang songs mainly from her newest album Short ‘n Sweet, but also included a couple of popular songs from emails i can’t send

First, let’s get a little backstory into Sabrina’s life. If you are an avid Sabrina fan like I am, I am sure you remember her iconic role as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World. That was one of my favorite shows when I was younger, and I find it so special that the kids who watched Girl Meets World got to evolve and grow with Sabrina through the years. Not only that, but I constantly listened to her oldest albums, mainly Eyes Wide Open, in the car with my parents growing up. I still listen to those songs a lot because they are so nostalgic and comforting. 

Now, onto her concert! I tried very hard to avoid any videos of her concert on TikTok so that when I got to go, I would be surprised. I try to do the same for every concert I go to and I am so happy I did because the excitement around figuring out what song is going to be next is priceless.

The concert featured so many fun stories, cute visuals, an old-school vibe, and beautiful outfits. She truly is like a Barbie or Polly Pocket doll. 

If you are a new Sabrina fan, I suggest listening to these songs first to get you introduced:

  1. “We’ll Be The Stars” (Eyes Wide Open) – one of her oldest songs, but so good!
  2. “On Purpose” (EVOLution) – just a great car song tbh.
  3. “Sue Me” (Singular Act I) – if you need a good confidence booster, this is it.
  4. “Feather” (emails i can’t send fwd:) – classic, upbeat summer song!
  5. “Good Graces” (Short n’ Sweet) – another song to blast in the car.
  6. “Please Please Please” (Short n’ Sweet) – such a classic, you can never go wrong with this one!

The whole concert was incredibly well done and I was always looking at something new, whether that be the dancers or the incredible set, and of course, her vocals are flawless. 

All in all, I still can not believe that I got to see someone that I have loved for so long, even before she was a singer, in concert! It was a night I will never forget and, even if you don’t think of yourself as a big Sabrina fan, I would suggest trying again and listening to some of her music. You might find a new amazing song or two to add to your playlist!

