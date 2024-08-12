The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What makes a home, or rather, what makes a room? What brings a living space to life? I never would’ve thought I’d be asking myself these questions, yet here I am, wondering if I should buy an antique-looking grandfather clock at HomeGoods or settle for a digital light up piece at Target. To my utter disbelief (and slight dismay), interior decoration has started to crawl up my list of “things to get a whole lot better at”.

I’m indecisive, to say the least; ask my roommates, they’ve been fortunate enough to witness it on the daily. So when it comes to anything related to making a choice, especially those that might be more permanent, I find myself at a crossroads, stranded in the middle of my swarming, opportunistic thoughts. One can imagine how futile it feels trying to pick from a whole array of color splotches or facing a generous variety of “quintessential” wall art.

But with the semester approaching, I’ve decided it’s time to nip this prolonging frustration in the bud. My current “concern” is my apartment, which I share with three lovely people, who conveniently, all have starkly contrasting taste, a fact we’ve tried our best to accommodate with some measly fairy lights and some twisted leaves hanging sadly in our living room. In short, we could definitely do with some extra… pizazz.

I’m on a mission to “aesthetify” our apartment in the most college-friendly, affordable, and structured way possible. But, how do I even begin? With some purposeful consideration, I’ve settled on several key points to catapult this process into full blown execution.

Draft a budget (let’s be smart about this)

For all things taste-related, go based on ~vibes~ (find our aesthetic overlap, if you know what I mean)

Check in periodically with the roomies for consensus

Pinterest (no explanation needed)

Etsy (ditto)

It might not seem like much, but it’s definitely a start. If this is what it takes to simultaneously treat my chronic indecision and compose a seamless, homely, and cost-efficient living space, then so be it.