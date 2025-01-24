The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Recently, I’ve been getting into podcasts. It’s accessible, it’s easy, and most of all on the go entertainment. There are thousands of podcasts that touch on various topics from true crime to personal experiences. Here are a couple of recommendations that many should tune into.

Hot Mess with Alix Earle

This past year, Alix Earle became a well known tiktoker. She started posting get ready with me and would retell personal stories in short form content. Hot Mess became the first podcast of the Unwell Network run by Alex Cooper, the creator of Call Her Daddy. The thing I most like about Hot Mess is how genuine Alix Earle is. Her platform overall is very authentic and is one of the few real media personalities. Some of her guests include her family members such as her parents and siblings, as well as her current boyfriend. A couple of her episodes are also done by herself and are more heartfelt. I recommend listening to her since the advice she gives is like that of an older sister.

Royal Court

A fellow Aggie, Brittany Broski’s Royal Court is by far one of the most unique and entertaining podcasts. It’s not a typical sit down interview. The set mimics a royal court with thrones as the chairs and a royal table with goblets and jewel tones. The best part of this podcast is the host herself. Brittany Broski is known to be very funny and has a quick-wit. Her sense of humor helps break the ice and removes the awkwardness. This is an enjoyable podcast, especially with the inclusion of pop culture icons.

Las Culturistas

This podcast is hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. I’ve recently been obsessed with pop culture because there’s always something new going on. Las Culturistas provide longer content and most episodes are over one hour long which is nice. You can have it in the background when cleaning your room and getting your life together. They have amazing guests from artists to actors and any current personality.

Pretty x Unfiltered

Pretty x Unfiltered includes the OG YouTubers. For those who miss original YouTube, this podcast is hosted by Alisha Marie, Miss Remi Ashten, Zane, and Heath. However, it is not representative of “old YouTube”. They talk about everything and have fun group dynamics. If you subscribe to their Patreon you have access to team bonding activities and crazy trips they have taken together. I like how open they are and the inclusion of the viewpoints of guys and girls.

Therapuss with Jake Shane

Jake Shane one of TikTok’s favorite creators for the comical clips and hanging out with celebrities such as Sofia Richie Grainge. His form of hosting is funny and awkward. He also has a section with his guests where they give advice to the followers. This podcast includes a ton of guests and the flow of the conversation is entertaining. Definitely tune in for a good sit down episode of Therapuss.