The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College culture seems to be surrounded by going to class, finishing homework (or skipping it entirely), and then spending the entire weekend at bars or parties. And of course, rinse and repeat. This cycle can be addicting and the social media surrounding this environment can give students a serious case of FOMO. But I don’t necessarily see the merit in these actions, and here’s why.

I’ve done my fair share of bar hopping and participating in party/club culture, and I’m not demonizing it in any way. I still enjoy going out to hang out with friends, but I don’t feel like I’m missing out if I choose not to attend. The night usually ends up with me at home passing out or simply getting myself prepared for the next day. Staying up late usually makes my next day not enjoyable (especially if I have a hangover), and I usually regret at least one of my actions. Even if I’m not drinking, I’m spending the night worrying about how I’m going to get home or how my friends will get home. Unless I have a surefire plan, I’m worried in some capacity.

Not to mention, going out is costly! Paying cover fees/buying drinks can add up, and once the good times get rolling, your spending can skyrocket if you’re not paying attention to the necessity of whatever you’re purchasing. This one can be avoided though, being careful is a must.

One important thing to mention is safety. I’m always concerned with keeping my friends and drinks close to me, but it can be dangerous being underage as well. The atmosphere promotes drinking, and even if you are unable to, the temptation is real. Staying close to friends and not taking drinks from strangers is basic knowledge, but it’s still important to stay vigilant for those around you. This concern also makes going out less appealing to me, as the fear is constantly arising.

In summary: I think going out is overrated. While I still like to go out occasionally, I usually use my weekends for work or to focus on beneficial activities for myself, mentally or physically.