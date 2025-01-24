Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Every year for as long as I can remember, I have been making my twelve grape wishes and a few new year’s resolutions. It is important for me to have a clear objective about what I want to accomplish throughout the year. I always jokingly said “new year, new me”, but this year I really mean it.
I have a few objectives for 2025. Firstly, I want to focus on my physical health by exercising and eating healthy. I have gone to the gym more times than not this year. I have also started journaling once again. Journaling is a great way for me to relax, especially with music on as I work.
For the past three years, I began implementing a vision board in my life. Since I began, I noticed a huge difference. Most of the pictures I included for my 2024 vision board became reality, and I am positive 2025 will be an even better year. Vision boards are not magic, but they are an easy way for you to visualize what you want on a daily basis.
The only way for the year to be the way you want it is to be consistent. By prioritizing myself and what I want to see happen this year, I will make sure my dream life becomes reality. It is so important to visualize and plan accordingly so you make the best life possible for yourself. I advise you to do the same!

